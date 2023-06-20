Extraction 2: New Netflix Movie Has Biggest Debut of 2023

Netflix's Extraction 2 premiered just days ago but it's already a major hit for the streamer. According to the latest batch of data released by Netflix, Extraction 2 had the biggest "opening weekend" of any movie on the service for all of 2023. The Chris Hemsworth-starring movie, written and produced by Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), managed to squeeze past the Jennifer Lopez-starring The Mother for the top slot. According to Netflix, Extraction 2 was watched over 42.8 million times in its first three days of release, giving it over 88 million hours of time watched around the globe, making it the #1 movie of the week.

Extraction 2's first weekend numbers, which account for just the first three days it was available to be streamed, are already looking major for Netflix. They have surpassed not only 2023's biggest movie for the streamer, The Mother, but are also higher than some of their other recent hits including: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which premiered to 82.14 million hours viewed in December of 2022; and are just behind the Ryan Gosling-starring The Gray Man, which premiered with 88.55 million hours in July of 2022.

It's worth noting that Extraction 2's popularity clearly pushed interest in the first movie by new viewers too. The first Extraction movie, released in 2020, was the #2 movie behind its sequel. Netflix revealed that the original Extraction was watched 9,600,000 times in the same time frame, pushing it well ahead of all the other movies on the Weekly Top 10 list. You can find the current Netflix Top 10 movies for the week of June 12 to June 18 below.

Netflix also knows that Extraction is one of their tentpole franchises now, as they've already announced plans for more. Over the weekend at their Tudum fan event, Hemsworth confirmed that they're already developing an Extraction 3. They describe Extraction 2 as follows: