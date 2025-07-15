Netflix Just Added the First (and Best) Summer Blockbuster

We’re stuck in the middle of the summer, and blockbuster season is in full swing at the box office. Jurassic World Rebirth has been chugging along, Superman just swept everybody away in its opening weekend, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on the horizon. It’s the best time of year for the big tentpole movies, and the film that started that craze in the first place just made its way to Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg delivered what is widely considered to be the original summer blockbuster, as Jaws took the country by storm. 50 years later, the film has been added to Netflix’s lineup, arriving for subscribers on Tuesday morning and giving them an awesome summer movie to check out in the middle of July.

To make things even more exciting, Jaws is joined on Netflix by all three of its sequels. While none are nearly as good as Spielberg’s, it does give movie fans four whole shark adventures to binge through.

So the lineup of Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge are all now streaming on Netflix, having just been available on Peacock for the last month. All four were available exclusively on NBCUniversal’s service, but departed on Tuesday for a period of exclusivity on Netflix.

New on Netflix in July

The quartet of shark terror arrived on Netflix Tuesday morning, on the heels of two straight weeks of big additions. The streamer has recently added major titles like Mad Max: Fury Road and two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing, but it was the start of July that really brought the most new additions to the lineup.

At the beginning of July, Netflix added dozens of movies and shows to its streaming roster. That big wave of additions included titles like Captain Phillips, Mission: Impossible, The Karate Kid, and the second season of Yellowjackets.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below!

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY