Every Jaws Movie Now Streaming on the Same Service to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary

Believe it or not, the movie that changed blockbusters forever is turning 50 years old this summer. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws stormed into theaters on June 20, 1975 and gave birth to modern studio event films. Not only did the shark attack thriller change the game entirely, but it also remains one of the best big budget movies in film history.

The sequels to Jaws aren’t held in nearly as high a regard as the original, but there are still merits to each film in the franchise. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first film, fans now have the opportunity to binge through the entire franchise on the same streaming service.

On Sunday morning, Peacock added all four Jaws films to its lineup, making it easier than ever to watch through the whole saga. That means, in addition to the original Jaws, Peacock subscribers can also stream Jaws 2, Jaws 3-D, and Jaws: The Revenge.

If you’re interested in watching through all of the Jaws movies but don’t have a Peacock subscription, you can sign up for one here.

What’s New on Peacock?

The Jaws franchise was added to Peacock’s lineup in the middle of the month, but it was the start of June that brought the most new movies to the service in several weeks. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s June 1st movie additions below.

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End

Which Jaws sequel is your favorite? Are you going to be rewatching the franchise for the 50th anniversary? Let us know in the comments!