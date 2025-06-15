Every Jaws Movie Now Streaming on the Same Service to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary

Believe it or not, the movie that changed blockbusters forever is turning 50 years old this summer. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws stormed into theaters on June 20, 1975 and gave birth to modern studio event films. Not only did the shark attack thriller change the game entirely, but it also remains one of the best big budget movies in film history.
The sequels to Jaws aren’t held in nearly as high a regard as the original, but there are still merits to each film in the franchise. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first film, fans now have the opportunity to binge through the entire franchise on the same streaming service.
On Sunday morning, Peacock added all four Jaws films to its lineup, making it easier than ever to watch through the whole saga. That means, in addition to the original Jaws, Peacock subscribers can also stream Jaws 2, Jaws 3-D, and Jaws: The Revenge.
What’s New on Peacock?
The Jaws franchise was added to Peacock’s lineup in the middle of the month, but it was the start of June that brought the most new movies to the service in several weeks. You can check out the full list of Peacock’s June 1st movie additions below.
Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert
Anna and The Apocalypse
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Birdcage
Blue Crush
Bride of Chucky
The ‘Burbs
Capote
Captain Phillips
The Chronicles of Riddick
A Cowgirl’s Story
Daddy Day Care
The Day After Tomorrow
Death Wish
Deep Rising
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Erin Brockovich
A Fantastic Woman
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Force Majeure
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hot Fuzz
How I Live Now
I am Legend
Jack Reacher
Jennifer’s Body
Jumanji (1995)
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Kick-Ass 2
Knock Knock
The Land Before Time
Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mamma Mia!
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mechanic
Megamind
Milk
My Little Pony: The Movie
Pariah
Patch Adams
Pitch Black
The Producers (2005)
Riddick
Runaway Bride
Safe House
Saved!
Scooby-Doo
Seed of Chucky
Shaun of The Dead
Stonewall
Take This Waltz
To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar
Tombstone
Up In The Air
Van Helsing
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
The Wedding Date
White Bird in a Blizzard
Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America
The World’s End
Which Jaws sequel is your favorite? Are you going to be rewatching the franchise for the 50th anniversary? Let us know in the comments!