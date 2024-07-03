Netflix: Random New Additions Making Moves Through the Top 10

Dozens of movies were added to Netflix’s streaming lineup in the United States on Monday. The first day of a new month always signifies a wave of new additions and July was no exception. Hit films like Spider-Man, Back to the Future, and The Karate Kid were all amongst the July 1st additions to Netflix, but it’s a duo of other new arrivals that have started making big waves with subscribers.

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features a couple of unexpected newcomers in Warcraft and Jigsaw. 2016’s Warcraft, an adaptation of the popular video game, is known for its awful reviews and lackluster box office performance. Jigsaw, which was released in 2017, is often considered one of the worst films in the Saw franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the issues, these two movies have found themselves amongst the biggest currently on Netflix. Warcraft immediately soared to the number two overall spot on Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list, while Jigsaw debuted just behind it in third overall.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below.

1. A Family Affair

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair.

“Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are ‘absurdly sexy together’ (Daily Beast) in this rom-com about a vain movie star who falls for his assistant’s widowed mom.”

2. Warcraft

“Humans and orcs clash when Draenor’s warriors arrive at Azeroth through a portal in this fantasy tale based on the popular video game.”

3. Jigsaw

“A string of murders shocks investigators when all the evidence points to a serial killer who’s been dead for years.”

4. Trigger Warning

“Jessica Alba stars as a steely-eyed Special Forces commando seeking justice after her father dies in this action-packed movie with Anthony Michael Hall.”

5. Minions

“Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervllain Scarlet Overkill.”

6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.”

7. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

8. Home

“A misfit alien named Oh lands on Earth and forms an unlikely friendship with Tip, an adventurous girl on a quest of her own.”

9. The Flash

“When the Flash uses his unique powers to alter a tragedy in his past, he causes a time paradox that could devastate the present — and the future.”

10. Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of LadyDragon

“Teen superhero Marinette travels to Shanghai to visit her uncle but she loses all her stuff, including the Miraculous that transforms her into Ladybug!”