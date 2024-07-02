Every Movie and Show That Hit Streaming Services on July 1st

A brand new month is upon us and the start of July brought a ton of new options to all of the major streaming services. The first day of any month is often the biggest day for new arrivals on streaming services, and July 1st was no different. Monday morning saw dozens new titles added to the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video.
Netflix had some big additions on Monday morning, including the return of all six seasons of Lost and the debut of . The streamer also brought back all three of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, as well as The Karate Kid and the Back to the Future Trilogy.
Max also had a big day when it came to returning titles, with Twister making its way back to the service. The hit film hits Max just a few weeks before the sequel/reimagining Twisters is set to hit theaters.
You can check out the full list of July 1st streaming additions below!
Netflix
About Antoine: Season 1
Amazing Antoine
American Hustle
American Psycho
Annabelle
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Big Daddy
The Blind Side
Call Me by Your Name
Captain Phillips
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Easy A
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3)
The House Bunny
Jigsaw
The Karate Kid
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Magic Mike XXL
Matilda
The Nun
Paw Patrol: The Movie
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2
Suits: Season 9
The Sweetest Thing
Uncle Buck
The Wiz
Zombieland
Disney+
SHARKFEST
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks
Baby Sharks in the City
Shark Attack 360 (S1, 8 episodes)
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast
Shark vs. Ross Edgley
Sharks Gone Viral
Supersized Sharks
Max
!Three Amigos!
17 Again
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)
America’s Best Towns to Visit
As Good as It Gets
Babe
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One
Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two
Beowulf
Blended
Black Adam
Bonnie and Clyde
Brokeback Mountain
Butterfield 8
Candyman 3: Day of the Dead
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Chinatown
Cleopatra
The Company You Keep
The Craft
Cyrus
Deep Blue Sea
The Express
The Eyes of My Mother
Firestarter
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Frank
Garden State
Gattaca
Giant
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Gods of Egypt
Good Luck Chuck
Grand Piano
Inside Job
Lady Bird
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
The Meg
Melancholia
Mortal Kombat (1995)
A Most Wanted Man
National Velvet
Network
Out of the Furnace
Panic Room
Parenthood
Please Stand By
Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee
Raging Bull
Rescue Dawn
The Rider
Saw
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Signs
Single White Female
The Sixth Sense
The Smurfs (Movie)
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
The Thomas Crown Affair
To Sir, with Love
To the Wonder
Twister
Unbreakable
West Side Story (1961)
Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?
Woodshock
Hulu
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
Blippi Anniversary Compilations
Blippi NASA Episodes
Blippi Wonderful World Tour
Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
(500) Days Of Summer
2012
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Alita: Battle Angel
Angels & Demons
Aniara
Behind Enemy Lines
The Big Wedding
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Cable Guy
Couples Retreat
Courage Under Fire
Cry Macho
The Da Vinci Code
Ford v Ferrari
Funny People
Garden State
Get Out
The Guilty
Hail Satan?
Just Go With It
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Margaret.
The Monuments Men
Mortal Engines
The Namesake
Predators
The Predator
Rough Night
The Salt Of The Earth
Sex Tape
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Source Code
Step Brothers
Super Troopers
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Tangerine
Tragedy Girls
Wrath Of The Titans
Paramount+
A Good Day to Die Hard
A Perfect Day
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
American History X
Apache Junction
Big Top Pee-Wee
Biker Boyz
Blades of Glory
Blue Chips
Boyz N’ The Hood
Caddyshack
Catch the Bullet
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels Full Throttle
Charlotte’s Web
Copycat
Defiance
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard with a Vengeance
Drag Me to Hell
El Dorado
Enemy at the Gates
Fear
Freedom Writers
Funny Face
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning
Grease
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hamburger Hill
Heat
Heist
Identity
Imagine That
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Live Free or Die Hard
Love The Coopers
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Miss Sloane
My Left Foot
Necessary Roughness
New Jack City
Outlaw Posse
Paid in Full
Pawn Sacrifice
Private Parts
Rounders
Rudy
Rules of Engagement
Rushmore
RV
Sahara
Set It Off: Director’s Cut
Sexy Beast
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
Stephen King’s Thinner
Stop-Loss
Summer Rental
Summer School
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
Swingers
Terms of Endearment
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Babysitter
The East
The Love Letter
The Mechanic
The Running Man
The Saint
The Silence of the Lambs
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Truman Show
The Yards
Timeline
Tom & Jerry
Top Secret!
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Uncommon Valor
Universal Soldier
What Men Want
Without a Paddle
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zero Dark Thirty
Memory
Peacock
The Chosen: Season 4
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 15th Anniversary Special
2 Guns
All Saints Christmas
American Pie
American Pie 2
Angel of Christmas
Angels and Ornaments
Annihilation
Arsenal
Bangkok Dangerous
Best of The Best
Between Worlds
The Big Lebowski
Big Sky River: The Bridal Path
A Biltmore Christmas
Black Girls
Boyfriends of Christmas Past
Bridesmaids
Broadcasting Christmas
The Bronze
Bruce Almighty
Campfire Christmas
Catch a Christmas Star
Chasing Niagara
Christmas Festival of Ice
The Christmas Heart
The Christmas House
The Christmas House 2: Deck
Those Halls
Christmas in Conway
The Christmas Parade
Christmas Sail
The Christmas Spirit
The Christmas Train
Christmas With a Kiss
Christmas With Tucker
Collateral
Contraband
Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch
A Dog Named Christmas
Drift
Drive Angry 3D
Enchanted Christmas
Fallen Angel
The Fifth Element
Fir Crazy
Fisherman’s Friends
Foxcatcher
Friends & Family Christmas
Game Time
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
Gone in Sixty Seconds
The Gospel According to André
Hell or High Water
Her Pen Pal
Hitched For the Holidays
Holiday Heritage
A Holiday in Harlem
The Holiday Stocking
Ice Sculpture Christmas
The Independent
It’s Complicated
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3-D
Jaws: The Revenge
Joe
Joyeux Noel
Kick-Ass
Knowing
Let It Snow
Letters To Juliet
Letters to Santa
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Lone Survivor
Lord of War
Love Locks
Lucky Christmas
Madagascar
A Majestic Christmas
Men In Black
Men In Black II
Men In Black 3
The Miracle Season
Monsters V. Aliens
My Christmas Guide
Mystic Christmas
Nadia
Naughty or Nice
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Nobody
Northpole
November Christmas
A Nutcracker Christmas
Office Space
One Christmas Eve
One Summer
Our Christmas Mural
A Paris Proposal
Paris, Wine & Romance
The Perfect Storm
Piranha 3-D
Piranha 3DD
Pitch Perfect
Profile
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
The Purge: Anarchy
Purple Rain
Repentance
Road to Perdition
The Rock
A Rose For Christmas
Scarface
A Season for Miracles
The Secret of Roan Inish
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told
Silver Bells
Soul Surfer
Sound of Christmas
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Summer Villa
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Titanic
Transformers
Transformers: Age of Extinction
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Under The Christmas Sky
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Wet Hot American Summer
Where Are You, Christmas?
Who’s Your Caddy?
Window Wonderland
Prime Video
JAG S1-10
The Chosen S4
The Way West
Tyler Perry’s Sistas S1-S3
13 Going on 30 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
A Fistful of Dollars
A Midsummer Night’s Sex Comedy
A Separation
Absence of Malice
American Outlaws
Amistad
Animal House
Annie (2014) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bananas
Billy Madison
Blue Chips
Blue Crush
Blue Crush 2
Blue Velvet
Bottle Rocket
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Center Stage: On Pointe – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Center Stage: Turn It Up – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Charlie Bartlett
Chato’s Land
Code Of Silence
Collide – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Colors
Cruel Intentions – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Dances with Wolves
Death at a Funeral – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Death Rides A Horse
Death Warrant
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
Easy Rider
El Dorado
Event Horizon
Five Easy Pieces
For a Few Dollars More
From Here To Eternity
Fury – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Gladiator
Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hang ’em High
Hannibal
Hard Target
Harsh Times
Hotel Transylvania 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
How to Train Your Dragon 2 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Jagged Edge
Jupiter Ascending
Justin Bieber’s Believe – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Kramer vs. Kramer
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Lawrence Of Arabia
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Love & Mercy
Masquerade
Mechanic: Resurrection – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mermaids
Missing Link – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Mr. Majestyk
Mr. Smith Goes To Washington
Mrs. Winterbourne
My Left Foot
No Country for Old Men
Non-Stop
Original Sin
Picture This
Pompeii
Postcards From The Edge
Private Parts
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sahara
Savages
Saving Private Ryan
Scorpion King 4: Quest For Power
Scorpion King: Book of Souls
Seventh Son
Shane
Skyscraper – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Sleepy Hollow
Split – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Spy Game
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VII: Generations
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek X: Nemesis
Stephen King’s Thinner
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Taxi Driver
Ted
Teen Wolf Too
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Age of Innocence
The Armstrong Lie
The Awful Truth
The Babysitter
The Black Stallion
The Black Stallion Returns
The Bone Collector
The Bridge At Remagen
The Bridge on the River Kwai
The Caine Mutiny
The Comedian
The Falcon and the Snowman
The First Wives Club
The Golden Child
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Guns of Navarone
The High Note – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The King of Staten Island – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Last Airbender
The Love Letter
The Magnificent Seven
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Other Guys – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Remains Of The Day
The Running Man
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior
The Silence Of The Lambs
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Turning – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Wolfman (2010)
They Might Be Giants
Timeline
Trainspotting
Unforgiven
Walking Tall: The Payback
Wanderlust
Wayne’s World
Witness
Young Adult
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)