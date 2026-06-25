Netflix is Officially Adding 2 of the Best Cult Superhero TV Shows Not Made By Marvel or DC

When most people think about superhero television, they pretty much default to offerings from Marvel and DC. The Big Two have admittedly been very prolific when it comes to bringing their characters and stories to screens large and small for a long time, but especially in the past decade with DC’s dominance over network television offerings via The CW’s Arrowverse and Marvel’s MCU cornering streaming with its Disney+ shows. But there are superhero worlds beyond DC and Marvel and next month two of the best shows to not be a part of either are coming to Netflix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In July both The Tick and The Tick: The Complete Series arrive on Netflix. Yes, you read that correctly, that’s two The Tick series and while they are about the same character, they are not actually the same show. The Tick: The Complete Series is the two-season The Tick series that stars Peter Serafinowicz and was created for Prime Video in 2016. The Tick refers to the one-season series starring Patrick Warburton that aired on Fox in 2001 and while neither series had much in the way of longevity, they were great television that might just finally get a chance to shine.

The Tick (Both Versions) Are Near-Perfect Superhero Satire

Both versions of The Tick are based on the comic book character of the same name created by Ben Edlund in 1986, originally as a newsletter mascot for the New England Comics chain of bookstores before he took on a life of his own in an independent comic book series. Explaining The Tick is a little complicated, but we’ll try: the hero known as The Tick has no memory of his life before being The Tick. In comics, he’s legally insane and escaped a mental institution near The City, which is where he lives while in the 2001, Warburton-starring series, the Tick is tricked into moving to The City and becoming its hero and also has no memories of his life before, but it’s suggested that maybe the Tick is from space. The 2016 series also sees the Tick having no memory of his past and we get no explanation of his origin, but it’s implied that he’s a guardian to his sidekick, Arthur. In every iteration, he’s a muscular guy wearing a bright blue, tight fitting costume complete with antennae coming up from his head and he’s friendly, quippy, a bit childlike, and has the goofiest of battle cries in “Spoooooon!”

I told you, it’s kind of hard to explain, but both the 2001 series and the 2016 series are great television for slightly different reasons. The 2001 series is campy and a little goofy, which is perfectly suited to the character’s parody elements. Warburton in particular does an incredible job as the titular hero by fully leaning into the boisterous, childlike, goofier elements of the character. It’s also structured much like a traditional sitcom with shorter, 30-minute episodes so the humor works really well. Meanwhile the 2016 series is a bit more grounded and functions not only as a bit of a satire about comic book heroes, but also one of “peak TV” as well. This take sees The Tick being a bit less campy and more optimistic and perhaps a bit naive while his sidekick Arthur (Griffin Newman) is the gravity that holds it together with an emotional anchor. The 2016 series is also much more of a binge-style watch with longer, serialized episodes. When the 2016 series was cancelled after just two seasons, fans were pretty upset about it and campaigned heavily for another network to pick it up, it just didn’t come to pass.

Now, both versions of this superhero classic will be available to stream on Netflix in July. Who knows, maybe it’s time for a The Tick renaissance.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!