Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 6th)

Spooky Season is officially behind us. Holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas lie ahead in the coming months, along with the film industry's awards season, which sees studios and streamers release most of their potential contenders. This time of year is usually filled with releases for streamers like Netflix, but this first full week in November actually looks like it's going to be a little light on the additions. Netflix has one massive title set to hit its streaming lineup this week, with David Fincher's latest film set to arrive on Friday, November 10th. The Killer, which stars Michael Fassbender, is the newest movie from the director of Seven, Fight Club, The Social Network, and Gone Girl. It has been playing in limited theaters for a couple of weeks and will finally hit Netflix around the globe on Friday. Outside of The Killer, there aren't any real high profile titles arriving on Netflix this week. There are quite a few documentaries and docuseries arriving over the next few days, including three-part series Escaping Twin Flames and Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre. You can check out all of this week's Netflix releases below!

November 7th Face Off: Seasons 4-5 The Improv: 60 and Still Standing -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The Improv turns 60 with original performances from today's most celebrated artists and biggest concert acts, along with exclusive and rarely seen moments from one of the largest comedy archives. It's a one-night event to honor artists who defined comedy and culture for decades... all while standing in front of a simple brick wall.

November 8th The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend (FR) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How did a conflict between the world's wealthiest woman and her daughter spiral into national scandal? This riveting docuseries tells the whole story. The Claus Family 3 (BE) -- NETFLIX FILM

When the delivery of presents goes wrong and Grandpa Noël gets in trouble, siblings Jules and Noor must work together to save Christmas. Can they do it? Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary reveals how a group of hackers powered the darkest corners of the internet from a Cold War-era bunker in a quiet German tourist town. Escaping Twin Flames -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In our digital era, why not turn to the internet to find your soulmate? Enter Jeff and Shaleia, the leaders of Twin Flames Universe who sell online classes that guarantee harmonious union with your destined partner. From the Emmy-nominated filmmaking team behind Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, comes Escaping Twin Flames, a three-part documentary series that pulls back the veil on Twin Flames Universe, a controversial online community that preys on people looking for love. With exclusive access to former members, the series reveals the horrifying stories of coercion and exploitation surrounding Twin Flames Universe – from encouraging stalking behavior to manipulating gender identities. The series also documents the active efforts of family members to rescue their loved ones from Jeff and Shaleia's web. Robbie Williams (UK) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

After 25 years of his record-breaking solo career, Robbie looks back on his younger self and reflects on a lifetime spent in the spotlight.

November 9th Akuma Kun (JP) -- NETFLIX ANIME

Akuma Kun, a boy raised by a demon, works with his half-human partner Mephisto III as paranormal investigators to solve various murder and mysteries. Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and other film luminaries look back at LA's historic Egyptian Theatre as it returns to its former movie palace glory.

November 10th At the Moment (TW) -- NETFLIX SERIES

This anthology series set during the pandemic follows 10 unique love stories of passion and heartache. The Killer -- NETFLIX FILM

After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers – and himself – on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal. Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2