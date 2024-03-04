Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (March 4th)
Damsel and The Gentlemen highlight Netflix's biggest additions this week.
As a new week gets set to begin on Wednesday, Netflix prepares for several straight days of new movie and TV drops that subscribers can get excited about. Starting on Monday, March 4th, Netflix will have six consecutive days where at least one new title is added to the streamer's lineup, and there are a few major additions coming at different points throughout the week.
The week begins with a popular medical drama arriving on Netflix, giving the streamer another multi-season hit at a time when those acquired titles have been some of its biggest performers. Fox's The Resident ended its run on TV after six seasons, and all six of those seasons are hitting Netflix on Monday.
Thursday and Friday are going to bring some more big additions Netflix's way. Thursday will see the complete first season of The Gentlemen, the spinoff of Guy Ritchie's feature film. One day later, on March 8th, Damsel will be released on Netflix. Damsel is a new adventure film starring Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown.
You can check out all of this week's Netflix additions below!
Monday, March 4th
Hot Wheels Let's Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Six young hopefuls at the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage Racing Camp learn the skills they need to become the next generation of amazing racers.
The Resident: Seasons 1-6prevnext
Tuesday, March 5th
Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda (GB) -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby hosts an extraordinary global comedy special. Curated by Gadsby, the show brings together a line-up of the world's absolute funniest genderqueer comedians. Recorded at London's iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre, the special features ALOK, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Asha Ward, Jes Tom, Mx. Dahlia Belle, and Krishna Istha.
Wednesday, March 6th
Full Swing: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A shocking merger shakes up the golf world as the players prepare for the biennial Ryder Cup competition in Rome – and another tense year on the course.
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Years after being sent to a disciplinary school, a woman still haunted by her experiences exposes the corruption and abuse of the troubled teen industry.
Supersex (IT) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Inspired by true events, this is the story of how Rocco Siffredi escaped a humble life and emerged as the world's greatest porn star.
Thursday, March 7th
The Gentlemen (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES
When aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire – and its proprietors aren't going anywhere.
I Am Woman
Pokémon Horizons: The Series (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Two young adventurers on a thrilling quest visit new lands, unravel ancient mysteries and encounter Pokémon – and Poké Balls – they've never seen before!
The Signal (DE) -- NETFLIX SERIES
A missing astronaut sets her family on a frantic hunt for answers. But the more they uncover, the greater the threat becomes to them – and the world.
Friday, March 8th
Blown Away: Season 4 (CA) -- NETFLIX SERIES
Bigger, bolder, hotter. Ten glassblowers turn up the heat for a grueling competition in North America's largest hot shop for a chance to win a prize package worth $100,000.
Damsel -- NETFLIX FILM
A young woman's marriage to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she's offered up as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.
Saturday, March 9th
Queen of Tears (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES
The queen of department stores and the prince of supermarkets weather a marital crisis – until love miraculously begins to bloom again.