Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 2nd)

Labor Day kicks off the first week of September, which also happens to be a nearly full week of new arrivals on Netflix. The first day of the month fell on Sunday, and saw the addition of a couple dozen new movies. The momentum continued on Monday, as Netflix kicked off several straight days of additions, which include popular films, new TV shows, and live events.

One of the biggest additions for the week came at the start, in the form of a grudge match decades in the making. The day saw a new live event Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef stream on Netflix. Hot dog eating champions Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi faced off in a one-on-one showdown. After streaming live, the competition was made immediately available on-demand for Netflix subscribers.

The end of the week will be big for movie fans with a Netflix subscription. On Friday, Netflix will release the new original film Rebel Ridge, which is the latest movie from director Jeremy Saulnier. One day later, Netflix will add the beloved Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt sci-fi action flick Edge of Tomorrow.

You can check out the week’s full lineup of Netflix additions below!

Monday, September 2nd (Labor Day)

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Watch live on Sept. 2 as hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut faces off against rival Takeru Kobayashi in the ultimate wiener-takes-all competition.

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

Tuesday, September 3rd

Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ready, set, talk! A new group of comedians star in a yakuza drama filled with incredible twists and turns. Who will make it to the end of the story?

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Phil Wang riffs on reheated rice, octopus intelligence and the importance of fact-checking in this special filmed at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

World Cup champion Hope Solo opens up about her turbulent rise to the top of women’s soccer amid public scandals and tension with former teammates.

Wednesday, September 4th

Outlast: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A raw survival competition series where 16 lone wolf experts are dropped in the Alaskan wilderness and must outlast each other in a battle for a million dollar payout. There’s only one rule in this cut throat game: they must be part of a team to win.

Thursday, September 5th

Apollo 13: Survival (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Using original footage and interviews, this documentary tells the nail-biting story of Apollo 13 and the struggle to bring its astronauts safely home.

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In the dark underbelly of Mexico City, young women seeking stability are lured to a website of sexual exploitation, leading to a series of murders.

The Perfect Couple — NETFLIX SERIES

Amelia is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket, until a shocking death derails the wedding – and turns everyone into a suspect. Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber lead a stellar cast in this delicious whodunit based on Elin Hilderbrand’s New York Times bestselling novel.

Friday, September 6th

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

In the ’80s Ibiza scene, a group of friends in the eccentric band Locomía skyrockets to fame, testing their friendships, identities and careers.

Rebel Ridge — NETFLIX FILM

A former Marine grapples his way through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin escalates into a violent standoff with the local police chief.

Selling Sunset: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Glam looks. Fierce clashes. Stunning homes. It’s business as usual for The Oppenheim Group as they welcome a new agent and bid farewell to a dear friend.

Saturday, September 7th

Edge of Tomorrow