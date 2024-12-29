Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (December 30th)

A new week is upon us, and this coming week is a pretty big one for a number of reasons. First and foremost, this week marks the start of a new year, as Wednesday will be the first day of 2025. The week also has a lot in store as far as new Netflix additions, with the last couple days of 2024 bringing some big titles, and the beginning of 2025 seeing another major wave of new arrivals.

On Monday, Netflix will add one of the most acclaimed action movies in history in Mad Max: Fury Road. New Year’s Day will see the arrival of the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy, both live-action Scooby-Doo films, and all three Rush Hour movies. The week will wrap up with the highly anticipated premiere of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

You can check out this week’s full lineup of Netflix additions below!

Monday, December 30th

Mad Max: Fury Road

Tuesday, December 31st (New Year’s Eve)

Avicii – I’m Tim (SE) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Before Avicii, there was Tim. Through his own words, witness how a prodigious musical talent became one of the defining artists of his generation.

Avicii – My Last Show (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

On Aug. 28, 2016, Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, graced the stage of the Ushuaïa nightclub in Ibiza for what would be his final performance.

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX COMEDY

Michelle Buteau is making HERstory y’all. As the first female comic to record a special at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, the comedian returns for her second Netflix comedy special: Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall. Celebrate the New Year right as Buteau reflects on motherhood, marriage, and more.

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7

Wednesday, January 1st (New Year’s Day)

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How far would you go to live forever – or even just slow down the aging process? This startling documentary by Chris Smith (Fyre, 100 Foot Wave) is told through intimate access to Bryan Johnson, a man who has dedicated his life to defy aging. Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever dives into the controversial wellness practices one man is using to maintain youth and vitality, and the effect this journey has on himself and those around him.

The Love Scam (IT) — NETFLIX FILM

Drowning in debt, two brothers concoct a plan to scam a wealthy heiress and save their home in Naples — but unexpected love soon complicates the scheme.

Missing You (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

When Detective Kat Donovan matches on a dating app with the fiancé who disappeared years before, she learns that some secrets are best left in the past.

Number 24 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

On the brink of the Second World War, a young Norwegian man’s drive to resist the Nazis sets a new course for his future – and the future of his country.

Thursday, January 2nd

Cunk on Life (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

“What’s the point of it all?” is a question humans have been asking themselves since the dawn of time. But as we cling to our dying planet, working round the clock while we’re slowly being replaced by machines, now more than ever, people are desperately looking to make sense of their lives – before someone invents a computer that makes sense of it for them. This one off special will see Philomena tackle some of the most complex concepts to have ever been discovered, including Quantum Physics, Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism – and at least four other isms – as well as exploring subjects from the big bang to biology, morals to meditation and art to artificial intelligence. In her search for answers, she’ll also examine some of history’s foremost thinkers and ground-breaking creatives, from Dostoyevsky to Van Gogh, from Nietzsche to whoever came up with those signs in kitchens that say, ‘Live Laugh Love’.

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 2 (BZ) — NETFLIX SERIES

Isolated on an island paradise, new families and their in-laws challenge and rediscover themselves as they compete for a large cash prize.

Friday, January 3rd

Bandidos: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lilí and Miguel’s peaceful escape is shattered when she’s forced into a risky quest for the Tear of Fire diamond, risking everything to save her friends.

Love Is Blind: Germany (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

The experiment comes to Germany as local singles seek true love and a commitment that lasts a lifetime, all before meeting each other face-to-face.

Shafted (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life and career crises in modern-day Paris — when did being a man become so hard?

Selling The City — NETFLIX SERIES

From the creators of Selling Sunset and Selling the OC comes Selling the City, a new series following a dynamic group of no-nonsense, kickass agents at Douglas Elliman as they navigate the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York City. From intense competition to the fast-paced careers and personal dramas of these agents, Selling the City promises to deliver all the excitement against the stunning backdrop of the city’s real estate landscape.

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Caught between her family and her free spirit, Mayi begins to question her upcoming nuptials when she meets a charming and passionate saxophonist.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Top dog Gromit springs into action to save his master when Wallace’s high-tech invention goes rogue and he’s framed for a series of suspicious crimes.

Saturday, January 4th

When the Stars Gossip (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES