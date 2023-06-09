Netflix's Nimona Movie Debuts First Clip

Years after first being greenlit, the animated adaptation of Nimona is finally set to arrive on Netflix later this month. As those who have read ND Stevenson's beloved graphic novel of the same name know, Nimona boasts a very unique tone and sense of humor — and the film's first clip showcases that in spades. On Friday, Netflix Geeked shared a clip for Nimona, which highlights the dynamic between Nimona (Chloe Grace Moretz) and Lord Ballister Blackheart (Riz Ahmed).

"When I heard about this story, I just felt an instant connection to it and to Ballister, and I think others will too because most of us have known what it's like to be on the outside," Ahmed recently told Netflix's TUDUM. "That's what Ballister is really dealing with, a sense of being an impostor who so badly wants to prove he's worthy of this institution. But of course, what you realize by the end is that you don't get your sense of worth from other people telling you what you're worth. You have to think for yourself and live by your own values."

What’s a sidekick without a villain? Next week the Nimona trailer arrives but here’s a sneak peek of Nimona and Ballister, the dynamic duo in NIMONA, coming June 30 pic.twitter.com/XSktycV5bD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2023

What is Nimona about?

In Nimona, Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren't the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona's powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit.

Why was Nimona cancelled?

The film adaptation of Nimona was originally created and developed by Blue Sky, which was officially shuttered by Disney in 2021, leading Disney to ultimately cancel the film. The film was reportedly 75% finished, but still required another ten months of production, which has since been completed.

"Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop," Stevenson wrote when Netflix saved the film. "She's a fighter…but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix."

Nimona will debut on Netflix on June 30th.