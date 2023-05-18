Nimona Movie Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

It's finally time to say hello to Nimona. On Thursday, Netflix unveiled the first teaser trailer for Nimona, the long-awaited adaptation of ND Stevenson's graphic novel of the same name. The film boasts a voice cast that includes Chloe Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed. Nimona was initially greenlit and produced by Blue Sky, before being canceled when the studio was shuttered. Netflix then saved the movie in 2022, and fans have been eager to see its unique formula and style adapted into animation.

What is Nimona about?

In Nimona, Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren't the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona's powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit.

For those unfamiliar with Nimona, the title began as a webcomic by Stevenson and even served as his senior thesis in art school and was eventually collected into a graphic novel in 2015.

Why was Nimona cancelled?

The film adaptation of Nimona was originally created and developed by Blue Sky, which was officially shuttered by Disney in 2021, leading Disney to ultimately cancel the film. The film was reportedly 75% finished, but still required another ten months of production, which has since been completed.

"Nimona's always been a spunky little story that just wouldn't stop," Stevenson wrote when Netflix saved the film. "She's a fighter…but she's also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix."

Nimona will debut on Netflix at some point in 2023.