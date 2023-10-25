Arrival, Superbad, More Titles Leaving Netflix in November

There are changes coming to Netflix's streaming lineup in November. On Wednesday, Netflix released its monthly newsletter, which reveals the full lineup of movies, TV shows, and specials that are set to hit the streaming service in the following month. Unfortunately, those newsletters also come with a bit of bad news, as they share the titles set to leave Netflix as well.

There are movies and shows leaving Netflix on several different days throughout the month of November, starting very early in the month. A couple seasons of the hit reality competition series Amazing Race will be exiting on November 3rd.

The biggest day for departures, however, comes at the end of the month. On November 30th, Netflix will lose several popular films, including Arrival, Superbad, Hook, The Punisher, and Up in the Air. You can check out the complete list of titles leaving Netflix below!

Everything Leaving Netflix in November

Leaving 11/3/23

The Amazing Race: Season 5

The Amazing Race: Season 7

Leaving 11/6/23

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian

Leaving 11/10/23

Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/15/23

Accepted

Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map

Loving

Leaving 11/22/23

Hard Kill

Love Island USA: Season 1

Leaving 11/29/23

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Leaving 11/30/23

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air

Coming Soon to Netflix

While there are big titles leaving Netflix next month, there are also a lot of arrivals worth getting excited about in November. Here's the complete list of everything hitting Netflix on November 1st:

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM

Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM

Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM