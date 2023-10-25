Arrival, Superbad, More Titles Leaving Netflix in November
Netflix is losing several popular movies and shows in November.
There are changes coming to Netflix's streaming lineup in November. On Wednesday, Netflix released its monthly newsletter, which reveals the full lineup of movies, TV shows, and specials that are set to hit the streaming service in the following month. Unfortunately, those newsletters also come with a bit of bad news, as they share the titles set to leave Netflix as well.
There are movies and shows leaving Netflix on several different days throughout the month of November, starting very early in the month. A couple seasons of the hit reality competition series Amazing Race will be exiting on November 3rd.
The biggest day for departures, however, comes at the end of the month. On November 30th, Netflix will lose several popular films, including Arrival, Superbad, Hook, The Punisher, and Up in the Air. You can check out the complete list of titles leaving Netflix below!
Everything Leaving Netflix in November
Leaving 11/3/23
The Amazing Race: Season 5
The Amazing Race: Season 7
Leaving 11/6/23
Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
Leaving 11/10/23
Laguna Beach: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 11/15/23
Accepted
Jeff Dunham: All Over the Map
Loving
Leaving 11/22/23
Hard Kill
Love Island USA: Season 1
Leaving 11/29/23
Disappearance at Clifton Hill
Leaving 11/30/23
About Last Night
Arrival
Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2
Dear John
Fences
Hook
LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
New in Town
Peppermint
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Superbad
Surf's Up
The Punisher
Up in the Air
Coming Soon to Netflix
While there are big titles leaving Netflix next month, there are also a lot of arrivals worth getting excited about in November. Here's the complete list of everything hitting Netflix on November 1st:
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea's Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Hurricane Season (MX) -- NETFLIX FILM
Locked In (UK) -- NETFLIX FILM
Mysteries of the Faith -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nuovo Olimpo (IT) -- NETFLIX FILM
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wingwomen (FR) -- NETFLIX FILM