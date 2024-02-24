Netflix Now Streaming One of the Most Acclaimed Movies of the 2020s

The 96th Academy Awards are taking place in a couple of weeks, and many fan-favorite films from 2023 have been nominated for various awards. The Best Picture race is an interesting one with contenders like Oppenheimer and Barbie on the line-up. If you need a break from this year's awards season or if you're still reminiscing about last year, you're in luck, because last year's Best Picture winner is now streaming on Netflix. Everything Everywhere All at Once hit the streaming site this weekend, and it's bound to be a popular pick for movie watchers.

In addition to Best Picture, Everything Everywhere All At Once won the Oscars for Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Original Screenplay (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), and Best Editing (Paul Rogers).

Will Everything Everywhere All at Once Get a Sequel?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is an action-packed multiverse story about mothers and daughters, and some have wondered if it will ever get a follow-up. However, you should not expect the Daniels to make a sequel any time soon. In fact, Yeoh took part in the Kering Women in Motion talks (via Variety) at Cannes last year, and explained why there wouldn't be making a sequel to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"There are mega films that suffer terrible losses, yet they still go and keep doing the same thing," Yeoh said. "It's the studios thinking that's their comfort zone: these movies, the budgets get bigger and they feel more violence, the more CGI will make it better – but the truth of the matter is it's not. It's really storytelling. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, even though we traveled the multi-verses, the main theme was love."

"There's no sequel," Yeoh added during her talk with Variety at Cannes. "We would just be doing the same thing."

"The most important thing it has done is it has generated such pride with our people," Yeoh continued, referencing the movie's Oscar wins, including her own, which made her the first Asian actor to win Best Actress and only the second woman of color after Halle Berry. "The day I won I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world. It's been slowly moving in that way and this has pushed the door open and it's not shutting behind me... When there's so few roles in the past it's so competitive. If you get the job, I don't get the job. But now we have to change the mindset. If I'm successful, you can be successful."

