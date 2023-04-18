Russo Brothers Don't Think There Will Be an Everything Everywhere All at Once Sequel (Exclusive)

Everything Everywhere All At Once probably isn't getting a sequel according to The Russo Brothers. On the red carpet for Citadel, Comicbook.com's Chris Killian talked to Joe and Anthony Russo about the possibility of The Daniels hitting the Multiverse again. Famously, the duo produced the A24 mega-hit that swept the Academy Awards this year. That kind of success had people wondering if there was more of Evelyn's story coming. Well, they would hate to break it to you but probably not. They also managed to reference all that Batman chatter at the same time, so things are very busy for everyone involved.

"No, especially because the Daniels are going to be busy as we produce their version of Batman," they joked. But very seriously, they have so many other projects lined up, including a stint on Star Wars' Skeleton Crew series, that they might not stretch into the Multiverse so quickly. They've been in a kidding mood about Batman because some of their comments to our Chris Killian caused quite a stir on the Internet this week. Check out what they said about the possibility of directing James Gunn's Batman movie.

"Obviously James over there running it, it would be a no-brainer," Joe told Comicbook.com. "We love him to death. We love the direction he's going to take that world in. You know he's gonna be inventive with it. And favorite DC characters? I mean, man. There are so many good ones. I always answer based on the comics I collected as a kid, and the two comics I collected the most were Spider-Man — actually, the three — were Spider-Man. X-Men and Batman. But there have been a lot of iterations of Batman, so I feel like that's an obvious answer."

Everything Everywhere All At Once's Awards Dominance

The Academy Awards and the entire Awards Season felt like a coronation for The Daniels and their little movie that could. When winning her Golden Globe, Michelle Yeoh tried to stand there and enjoy the moment the best that she could.

"I'm just gonna stand here and take this all in," Yeoh said when receiving her Golden Globe. "40 years. Not letting go of this. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor. It's been an amazing journey, an incredible fight, to be here today, but I think it's been worth it. I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here because look at this face. I came here and was told 'You're a minority,' and I said 'No that's not possible.' Then someone said to me 'You speak English,' I mean forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, 'Teah, the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned on the way."

