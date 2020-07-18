The Old Guard: Fans Celebrate Film’s Wild Success on Netflix

The Old Guard has fans famous and decidedly ordinary and they’re all flocking to celebrate the Netflix triumph. Gina Prince-Bythewood couldn’t have dreamed that she’d have a film in the all-time list for the platform after just one week. 72 million views is absolutely staggering in a number of ways. Both speaking to how many people are still sheltering in their homes thirsty for new content, and to how strong the storytelling on display in the film is. People like Ava DuVernay came out of the woodwork to praise Prince-Buthewood for the accomplishment. In addition, the Netflix account decided to shout her out in short order for the impressive feat.

Netflix wrote, ”The Old Guard is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list," Netflix shared on Twitter. "The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!”

The director told GamesRadar that she’s already thinking sequel. There’s some groundwork already laid down for her whenever they decide to move on it.

"It'll be based on the graphic novel," Prince-Bythewood told the publication. "In terms of what Greg [Rucka] has written, Quynh has reared her head, and that causes some issues, absolutely. But also, there's a very grounded story tackling problems within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with immortality, so it's a really cool balance between the two, in the graphic novel."

The film's synopsis reads, "Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

