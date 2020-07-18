The Old Guard: Fans Celebrate Film’s Wild Success on Netflix
The Old Guard has fans famous and decidedly ordinary and they’re all flocking to celebrate the Netflix triumph. Gina Prince-Bythewood couldn’t have dreamed that she’d have a film in the all-time list for the platform after just one week. 72 million views is absolutely staggering in a number of ways. Both speaking to how many people are still sheltering in their homes thirsty for new content, and to how strong the storytelling on display in the film is. People like Ava DuVernay came out of the woodwork to praise Prince-Buthewood for the accomplishment. In addition, the Netflix account decided to shout her out in short order for the impressive feat.
Netflix wrote, ”The Old Guard is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list," Netflix shared on Twitter. "The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!”
THE OLD GUARD is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list.
The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!
The director told GamesRadar that she’s already thinking sequel. There’s some groundwork already laid down for her whenever they decide to move on it.
"It'll be based on the graphic novel," Prince-Bythewood told the publication. "In terms of what Greg [Rucka] has written, Quynh has reared her head, and that causes some issues, absolutely. But also, there's a very grounded story tackling problems within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with immortality, so it's a really cool balance between the two, in the graphic novel."
The film's synopsis reads, "Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."
Have you seen The Old Guard? Let us know down in the comments!
Director weighs in

Gobsmacked (shot in the UK for 9 1/2 months). Thank you so much for watching and re-watching and digging Andy&Nile&Booker&Joe&Nicky (and) Quynh as much as I do. #femalefilmmakerfriday for real. https://t.co/iRaXko4KzN— Gina Prince-Bythewood (@GPBmadeit) July 18, 2020
Ava weighs in

Go, Gina, go!
And let’s give props to the executive who worked to make this a reality at @Netflix. One of the highest ranking Black execs in Hollywood who is a terrific human being and a hero for many of us. Give some flowers to the mighty and humble @TendoNagenda.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 18, 2020
🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 https://t.co/zdWd0WfniC
Pure joy

This makes me so happy. Go @GPBmadeit 💪🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/GnYTQse5sB— Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) July 18, 2020
Simply amazing

Congrats to @GPBmadeit ... this is simply amazing!!! https://t.co/CkLG0oEz8W— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 18, 2020
Is the sequel coming yet?

So have y'all signed her @NetflixFilm to do the sequel yet? asking for Everyone! Great job @GPBmadeit and the cast 👏🏾 You love to see it.... https://t.co/kf5UmTdgbd— Swin Cash (@SwinCash) July 18, 2020
No arguments here

It's bc @CharlizeAfrica is absolutely amazing in general https://t.co/1WMeHGcylh— Stacy's Mom (@sassi_sin) July 18, 2020
This seems to be a theme

A SEQUEL PLEASE https://t.co/7MLy79rtS8— 🍃 (@araavos) July 18, 2020
Simply put

This movie is amazing. https://t.co/JWYWVWgd1P— yushi ' ⁰⁶²⁶ (@xerekim) July 18, 2020
YESTERDAY

We need the second part like yesterday https://t.co/NxvVyp9lXa— Vivi (@laviysefue) July 18, 2020
What are you waiting for?

If you haven't seen it yet, do it now! https://t.co/LgbXQPQEko— Tee (@Triscut9) July 18, 2020
