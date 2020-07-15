The Old Guard Featurette Dives Deep Into the Lore of the Immortals

Last week saw the debut of Netflix's The Old Guard, based on the comic series from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, delivering audiences an experience rich with all-new mythology and lore, which is chronicled in the above featurette. The film serves as a faithful adaptation of the original comic series from Image, depicting a world of characters who can be killed time and time again, only to come back to life, allowing them to survive for hundreds or thousands of years. Whether you're interested in the film and want to learn more or have already seen it and want to set the record straight on the history of the immortal characters, you can check out the above featurette and watch The Old Guard now on Netflix.

In the film, "Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

Luckily for fans, the lore of the film and the comic series is so rich that the film's director has already teased what she'd like to explore in a follow-up film.

"It'll be based on the graphic novel," Prince-Bythewood explained to Games Radar. "In terms of what Greg [Rucka] has written, Quynh has reared her head, and that causes some issues, absolutely. But also, there's a very grounded story tackling problems within the world, which again brings more villains that are not with immortality, so it's a really cool balance between the two, in the graphic novel."

A sequel might not have been officially announced just yet, but the positive reception to the film and its domination of Netflix's most-watched list since its release seemingly proves how invested fans are in the mythology.

The Old Guard is now streaming on Netflix.

