Netflix Users Are Loving Former Harry Potter Star in This New Movie

By Kofi Outlaw

Harry Potter fans are loving actor Harry Melling as famous Goth poet Edgar Allan Poe in the new movie The Pale Blue Eye, which is now streaming on Netflix. The Pale Blue Eye comes by way of writer/director Scott Cooper, who is famous for brooding character pieces like Crazy Heart, Black Mass, and the horror film Antlers; with The Pale Blue Eye Cooper re-teams with his frequent collaborator Christian Bale, for a Goth murder-mystery that has a few juicy twists. 

As you can see below, Harry Melling's performance as Edgar Allan Poe is really helping fans see beyond his famous role as cruel bully Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies. While Melling has certainly had numerous roles since last appearing in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2010 (see: The Queen's Gambit), nothing has struck a chord as much as his endearingly eccentric take on Poe in The Pale Blue Eye

We've Come A Long Way From Harry Potter

If Daniel Radcliffe isn't doing enough these days to make those Harry Potter films seem old, seeing Harry Melling own a new role certainly will!

Great Acting, Bad Mystery

Even those who didn't like the mystery of this murder mystery are giving it up to Harry Melling for his performance as Poe.

Who Knew?!

To be fair, anyone who saw Queen's Gambit, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Old Guard, The Tragedy of Macbeth, His Dark Materials, or other works – but we get the sentiment.

Acts the Part and LOOKS the Part!

Harry Melling didn't just create the character of Edgar Allan Poe in a compelling way for the screen – he actually looks like the man too!

Check the Side-by-Side

It is pretty W I L D when you see Harry Melling and Edgar Allan Poe side-by-side in pictures.

Never Thought I'd Love Dudley

A lot of people feeling real confused right now about how hot and bothered they are for Dudley Dursley.

MUST WATCH

Some people are really feeling The Pale Blue Eye, and want people everywhere to see Harry Melling in it.

Now That's A Poe

A lot of actors have played Edgar Allan Poe onscreen before, but Harry Melling seems to definitely be standing out from the crowd.

Got His Next Role Right Here

Fan-casting may just help Harry Melling get his next role – because you know that FTX/Alameda docu-series is coming!

Spinoff Time!

Now fans want an entire Edger Allan Poe series with Harry Melling. And why not? If Wednesday brought some Goth magic to Netflix...

