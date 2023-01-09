Netflix Users Are Loving Former Harry Potter Star in This New Movie

Harry Potter fans are loving actor Harry Melling as famous Goth poet Edgar Allan Poe in the new movie The Pale Blue Eye, which is now streaming on Netflix. The Pale Blue Eye comes by way of writer/director Scott Cooper, who is famous for brooding character pieces like Crazy Heart, Black Mass, and the horror film Antlers; with The Pale Blue Eye Cooper re-teams with his frequent collaborator Christian Bale, for a Goth murder-mystery that has a few juicy twists.

As you can see below, Harry Melling's performance as Edgar Allan Poe is really helping fans see beyond his famous role as cruel bully Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies. While Melling has certainly had numerous roles since last appearing in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2010 (see: The Queen's Gambit), nothing has struck a chord as much as his endearingly eccentric take on Poe in The Pale Blue Eye.