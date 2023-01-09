Netflix Users Are Loving Former Harry Potter Star in This New Movie
Harry Potter fans are loving actor Harry Melling as famous Goth poet Edgar Allan Poe in the new movie The Pale Blue Eye, which is now streaming on Netflix. The Pale Blue Eye comes by way of writer/director Scott Cooper, who is famous for brooding character pieces like Crazy Heart, Black Mass, and the horror film Antlers; with The Pale Blue Eye Cooper re-teams with his frequent collaborator Christian Bale, for a Goth murder-mystery that has a few juicy twists.
As you can see below, Harry Melling's performance as Edgar Allan Poe is really helping fans see beyond his famous role as cruel bully Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter movies. While Melling has certainly had numerous roles since last appearing in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2010 (see: The Queen's Gambit), nothing has struck a chord as much as his endearingly eccentric take on Poe in The Pale Blue Eye.
We've Come A Long Way From Harry Potter
Harry Melling has come a long way, from playing Dudley in the Harry Potter series to brilliantly portraying Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye. pic.twitter.com/EnVNcFBQ1P— Aatish (@freudianblunder) January 9, 2023
If Daniel Radcliffe isn't doing enough these days to make those Harry Potter films seem old, seeing Harry Melling own a new role certainly will!
Great Acting, Bad Mystery
THE PALE BLUE EYE looks awesome, is super-atmospheric, and Harry Melling kills it as Edgar Allan Poe. Having said that, I'm NOT very good at cracking movie mysteries, and usually don't even try to "guess" the killer's identity, yet I figured out the solution here VERY quickly. pic.twitter.com/DwipIhNI9a— Lon Harris (@Lons) January 9, 2023
Even those who didn't like the mystery of this murder mystery are giving it up to Harry Melling for his performance as Poe.
Who Knew?!
I have not stopped thinking about The Pale Blue Eye since watching it. Harry Melling did such a good job playing Poe. Who knew he was a great actor outside of playing Dudley in HP— Kasassy (@kasasssy) January 9, 2023
To be fair, anyone who saw Queen's Gambit, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Old Guard, The Tragedy of Macbeth, His Dark Materials, or other works – but we get the sentiment.
Acts the Part and LOOKS the Part!
Loved The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix. A must for thriller fans and especially lovers of Poe. Harry Melling is brilliant and even looks like him! pic.twitter.com/dgj0LFXp5q— Sarah Ward (@sarahrward1) January 9, 2023
Harry Melling didn't just create the character of Edgar Allan Poe in a compelling way for the screen – he actually looks like the man too!
Check the Side-by-Side
Harry Potter’da Dudley Dursley karakterini canlandıran Harry Melling, Netflix’in “Pale Blue Eye” filminde Edgar Allan Poe’yu oynuyor. pic.twitter.com/XGVFI4q8Nn— Fantastik Canavarlar | Harry Potter (@FCanavarlar) January 9, 2023
It is pretty W I L D when you see Harry Melling and Edgar Allan Poe side-by-side in pictures.
Never Thought I'd Love Dudley
i watched The Pale Blue Eye in Netflix recently, and while i don't think it's a good movie, i really love Harry Melling's Poe ಥ_ಥ i never thought i would be smitten by harry potter's asshole cousin lmao
but fr tho. he's superbly cute in that ratty, awkward, gaunt kind of way...— koipe (@koipepo) January 9, 2023
A lot of people feeling real confused right now about how hot and bothered they are for Dudley Dursley.
MUST WATCH
Christian Bale & Harry Melling put out an absolutely amazing movie. The Pale Blue Eye is a must watch.— Penguin 🐧| (@PenguinOSRS) January 9, 2023
Some people are really feeling The Pale Blue Eye, and want people everywhere to see Harry Melling in it.
Now That's A Poe
That performance by harry melling as edgar poe in the pale blue eye is pic.twitter.com/ULi5bZQZ1R— Alexander Kinyua (@SonOfaWoman7) January 9, 2023
A lot of actors have played Edgar Allan Poe onscreen before, but Harry Melling seems to definitely be standing out from the crowd.
Got His Next Role Right Here
After watching The Pale Blue Eye with Christian Bale and Harry Melling — it is my firm opinion that this actor should be casted as Sam Bankman-Fried @SBF_FTX in the FTX/Alameda feature film pic.twitter.com/AuzAtg1fRA— yoga mac extraordinaire (@YogaNFT) January 9, 2023
Fan-casting may just help Harry Melling get his next role – because you know that FTX/Alameda docu-series is coming!
Spinoff Time!
The Pale Blue Eye only showed us that we need an Edgar Allen Poe Netflix biopic starring Harry Melling and no one but— Vanessa West (@dispensarydemon) January 9, 2023
Now fans want an entire Edger Allan Poe series with Harry Melling. And why not? If Wednesday brought some Goth magic to Netflix...