Netflix Would Prefer Comcast Win Fox Over Disney

Disney seems poised to finally seal the deal on its deal with 21st Century Fox, but for Netflix, Comcast is the clear preferred choice in any arrangement.

Netflix isn’t going anywhere regardless of what Disney does, but if Disney is successful in acquiring the assets from 21st Century Fox, it will definitely be in a perfect spot to challenge them as a top platform. That deal includes the movie division 20th Century Fox as well as Hulu and Sky, of which Hulu is already a competitor in their space (via CNBC).

To be fair, that wouldn’t change if Comcast won, as they also aim to be a player in the streaming space. Thing is though Disney already has plans in place for its own streaming service, both on the films and television front and in the sports arena with their ESPN streaming service. While Comcast would be a threat at some point, Disney is already gearing up for a big push, and getting Fox’s assets would only quicken that pace.

Specifically, it’s the possible acquiring of Sky that presents the biggest threat. Market research firm GBH Insights recently described how coveted Sky is to US companies, as it would allow efficient expansion into Europe and give whatever company owns it a better foothold on the global stage.

GBH Chief Strategy Officer Dan Ives said Disney’s ownership of Sky, “Hulu, and all the golden 21st Century assets would make Iger & Co…a content behemoth that would rival Netflix from a content perspective with a unique web of distribution capabilities and brand awareness that is unmatched.”

The Fox board agreed to accept Disney’s new deal, which pays out $71.3 billion to purchase the assets from 21st Century Fox. During their review of the deal that acceptance came down to eight factors, one of which was the U.S. Department of Justice’s “apparent sensitivity to the potential anti-competitive effects of vertical integration” according to Fox’s filing.

Both deals were considered after Disney CEO Bob Iger presented Disney’s new offer on June 19. The very next day Fox’s board presented the key points of each and took a vote, where Disney won out in the end.