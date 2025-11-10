Netflix Quietly Adds A Shocking 2023 Thriller Barely Anyone Saw (& It Stars A DCEU Star)

Netflix’s streaming catalog is constantly changing, with new titles coming and going every month, and November is no different. The past week at the platform has seen a shuffling of movies and TV shows as some titles replace others in the content offerings. Amid the rush of new additions, the streamer just surprise-added a DCEU star’s 2023 thriller that received minimal attention and mixed reviews.

Director John Trengove’s drama thriller Manodrome is now streaming on Netflix after the platform quietly added the movie on November 8th, despite it not having been in the November newsletter. The movie, which had a limited theatrical run and only grossed just above $654,000, stars DCEU Lex Luthor actor Jesse Eisenberg as Ralphie, an unemployed, soon-to-be father who is drawn into a toxic masculinity cult. Adrien Brody, Odessa Young, Sallieu Sesay, Philip Ettinger, Ethan Suplee, Evan Jonigkeit, and Caleb Eberhardt also star.

Jesse Eisenberg Shines in Manodrome

With just a 49% critic score and 26% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Manodrome is one of the lowest-rated movies in Eisenberg’s illustrious career, but the movie saw the actor deliver one of his best performances yet. Although viewers took issue with what was perceived as a directionless plot that offered little payoff and an incoherent message, critics and audiences agreed that Eisenberg’s portrayal of Ralphie, a man grappling with repressed anger, marked a career-best performance and helped anchor the film.

The Playlist dubbed Manodrome as the “best Eisenberg offering in over a decade,” with many noting how the actor’s role in the film marked a stark departure from the socially awkward and anxious characters he is known for portraying and ultimately showcased a different side of the actor. The Austin Chronicle credited the actor with finding “Ralphie in those narrative spaces, creating a whole and crushingly convincing portrait of a profoundly lost man, and the damage left in his wake,” while The Hollywood Reporter wrote the actor “generally rises above the lofty self-seriousness of a movie that aims to sound the death knell on toxic masculinity… showing us the pathetic, broken boys behind that façade.”

Outside of Eisenberg’s convincing and intense performance, Manodrome also earned some credit for its exploration of timely themes and Trengove’s ability to craft a patient, suspense-building narrative that immerses the viewer in Ralphie’s psyche. Brody’s performance as Dan was also seen as a strength.

What’s New on Netflix?

Manodrome is one of several movies newly streaming on Netflix after the first few days of November brought a wave of new titles. The Netflix streaming library now also features movies like Baby Driver, the Back to the Future trilogy, Crazy Rich Asians, Don’t Worry Darling, The Hangover, and Ocean’s 8, all of which arrived on November 1st. Other recent additions include King Richard, Bride Wars, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

