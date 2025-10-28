Jesse Eisenberg Thinks That More Now You See Me Sequels Will Happen Before More Zombieland

The unlikely duo of Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson is at the forefront of two film franchises: Zombieland and Now You See Me. In both cases, the actors have appeared as part of a star-studded ensemble in multiple installments. Coincidentally, their Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer reunited with the pair to call the shots on the third installment of the Now You See Me series, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. With the upcoming threequel bringing parts of that band back together, fans might be wondering if there are any plans in place to make a Zombieland 3 at some point. But according to Eisenberg, it’s more likely the Four Horsemen embark on another magical heist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In an interview with ComicBook to promote Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (in theaters November 14th), Eisenberg was asked about the chances of Zombieland 3 happening. “Yes, I would like to [make Zombieland 3],” he said. “Zombieland was, I think a 10-year break in between. This movie, we did one, and then like three years later, and then 10 years later. So, Now You See Me is probably more likely to have more movies than Zombieland.”

Play video

Could Zombieland 3 Ever Happen?

Eisenberg’s comments will likely make Zombieland fans upset, but it’s somewhat understandable why he feels this way. With three installments released over the course of 12 years, there’s definitely been more of an effort to turn Now You See Me into a franchise. While a Zombieland follow-up lingered in development for the better part of a decade, Lionsgate wasted no time in moving forward with the Now You See Me sequel. To be fair, Now You See Me is a premise that easily lends itself to additional installments, building a film around an extravagant heist with each outing. Each movie follows the Horsemen as they set their sights on a different target.

As a matter of fact, Eisenberg’s prognosis of both franchises could be right on the money. At CinemaCon this year, Lionsgate announced that a fourth Now You See Me is already in development, with Fleischer onboard to return as director. Of course, those plans could change depending on the reception to Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. If the film earns middling reviews or struggles at the box office, the studio could be inclined to put the series on ice. But Lionsgate seems very confident that Now You See Me: Now You Don’t will warrant some kind of continuation. In contrast, there’s been no headway made on Zombieland 3, implying such a project is not a priority for Sony.

Interestingly, Fleischer doesn’t seem completely sold on Zombieland 3. A few years ago, he shared star Emma Stone’s idea to have the gang get back together to make a new installment every 10 years. While Fleischer thinks that could be fun, he also said at the same time, “I wonder how many times you can return to the well,” suggesting he’s leery about the prospect of diminishing returns. For what it’s worth, Zombieland: Double Tap outgrossed its predecessor (unadjusted for inflation), but earned more mixed reviews — a sign that the formula could be wearing thin after two installments. If Zombieland 3 ever gets off the ground, it’ll be imperative to have a strong idea that makes it worthwhile.

Fortunately, the high concept of a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world is ripe for some fascinating ideas, especially with a cast of characters as beloved as the Zombieland group. Sticking to a “once every 10 years” approach could actually be for the best since it would allow the filmmakers to explore the people and the universe at a different stage in time. There’d be less of a risk of retreading familiar ground since the characters would be facing fresh challenges as they get older, approaching their situation with a new perspective. It sounds like the future is bright for Now You See Me, but hopefully Hollywood doesn’t forget about Zombieland as well.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!