Netflix Releases “Short-Ass Movies” List in Response to Hilarious SNL Sketch

One of the funniest sketches from this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which featured a lot of hilarious references to the Will Smith slap, was a digital short from Pete Davidson performing a new rap, “Short-Ass Movies.” In the video Davidson, along with Chris Redd, musical guest Gunna, and a surprise appearance by Red Rocket star Simon Rex, espousing the grand potential of only watching movies that are under two hours and hopefully just 90 minutes, while also roasting movies like The Batman for its three-hour runtime. In response to the rap, Netflix made an entire category for anyone eager to watch “Short-Ass Movies,” and it has some winners on it.

Naturally several Netflix originals are highlighted at the top of this category with the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring The Guilty taking the top banner (it clocks in at 91 minutes). The page is also divided into categories, featuring short-ass movies across all genres including: Comedies (Road Trip, 94 minutes; Lady Bird, 93 minutes), Horror (The Strangers: Prey at Night, 85 minutes; Hush, 81 minutes); Action (London Has Fallen, 98 minutes; Wheelman, 82 minutes), and Dramas (The Beguiled, 93 minutes; Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, 94 minutes).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Response to Netflix making a Short-Ass Movies page has generated a lot of positive response from fans with one writing: “Netflix this is why we love you even tho you keep increasing your prices,” and another adding: “this is literally my dream netflix category.” Even Simon Rex, who appears in the above rap, reacted to the new category, tweeting: “This is nuts! One day later!” At least one of the films listed high on the list of the Short-Ass Movies category has been embraced by viewers with The Rental (88 minutes) sitting as the #6 movie on Netflix in the United States.

The real punchline of the SNL “Short-Ass Movies” rap is the conclusion when Simon Rex asks Pete Davidson how long his 2020 comedy King of Staten Island ended up being. The short answer, over two hours.