SNL Blasts The Batman’s Three Hour Runtime



The Batman just got seriously roasted in the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. In the hilarious skit with The Suicide Squad’s Pete Davidson, he debuts a new rap called “Short Ass Movies” where he roasts long films like The Batman and Avengers: Endgame. In the rap Davidson jokes that he peed his pants while watching The Batman due to the films long near three hour runtime. The rap features Red Rocket actor Simon Rex and he hilariously references Ernest P. Worell’s, Ernest movie franchise.

The Batman’s runtime is one of many things that has been criticized by the near perfect film. People wondered why Batman says “I’m Vengeance” as opposed to “I’m Batman” and the director recently revealed the reason why. In a new interview with KCRW, Reeves discussed why the change was necessary.

“To me, the arc from the beginning, when I was thinking of the story, moves from a place of him declaring himself, which does come from some of the comics, and from the animated series, this notion that he says, not ‘I’m Batman,’ which is obviously the key Keaton line in the Burton movie, but ‘I’m vengeance,’” Reeves told KCRW. “And that this was coming from his personal rage and this primal feeling that he had, that’s really just flailing and trying to make sense of his life, and so that he’s not really self aware. That’s one of the things, too, in the music and the sound of that scene. It kind of builds in a way that you can feel the rage and his heart pounding, pounding, pounding, and then you can feel the sound intent and the music intent at the end of that scene, and even visually is the sense of the adrenaline starting finally to ebb.”

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald “Penguin” Cobblepot. The film is exclusively in theaters now.

