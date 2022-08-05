Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie First Look Released by Netflix

The Rise of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movie got a trailer today. Netflix debuted a massive Summer trailer this morning. Front and center were Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. Taking place in the lineage of the Rise TV show, the turtles will have their hands full trying to save the world from the Krang. Fans can get excited for the debut on August 5. There are time travel shenanigans in place as someone comes from the future to warn the brothers of some impending danger. Leo is going to have to figure out how to become a team leader and triumph against a threat that could overcome the turtles if they aren't on the same page. Check out the trailer down below.

Executive producer Ant Ward spoke to Comicbook.com about the movie. They had some thoughts about how older and younger fans will approach the Rise movie.

"Yeah, and watching these characters grow in unexpected ways," Ward explained. "And then, with the movie, you kind of have to maybe see what comes down the line. But it's going to be a bit of both, you know? I think, if you're watching the show and you're a fan of the show, you're going to get a really complete experience with the movie. But it's also going to be a really exciting stand-alone set piece if you're not directly familiar with the show."

