Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie Synopsis Released

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has built up a devoted following of fans thanks to its action-packed and charming take on the heroes in a half shell, and while we still don't know any details about upcoming episodes (and a season 3 for that matter), the franchise is getting a movie courtesy of Netflix, and now we have a new synopsis for the anticipated project. The synopsis gives us the main plot and villain of the movie, which is coming later this year, and you can check out the full synopsis below.

"RISE OF THE TMNT: THE MOVIE: When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise & lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, & Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang! Coming to @netflix in 2021 @Nickelodeon"

RISE OF THE TMNT: THE MOVIE

The turtles will be attempting to repel a Krang invasion, now we just have to know who the mysterious stranger is from the future. It could be just about anyone, and things could get crazy with time travel involved.

I'm hoping for Ace Duck. Ace Duck all day.

Details have been scarce regarding the movie, but back at San Diego Comic-Con ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with the creative team behind the project, which includes Executive Producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward.

"I think fans, old fans, are going to see something -- a unique take on a very familiar territory." Suriano said.

"And then you're going to season two, we up the ante, lots of surprises in store," executive producer Ant Ward continued.

"It's always about upping the stakes, right?" Suriano added.

"Yeah, and watching these characters grow in unexpected ways," Ward said. "And then, with the movie, you kind of have to maybe see what comes down the line. But it's going to be a bit of both, you know? I think, if you're watching the show and you're a fan of the show, you're going to get a really complete experience with the movie. But it's also going to be a really exciting stand-alone set piece if you're not directly familiar with the show."

You can find the full interview in the video above, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie will hit Netflix later this year.

