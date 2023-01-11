Netflix Will Live Stream SAG Awards in 2024

Netflix is adding to its upcoming live-streaming content in 2024 with the addition of the SAG Awards. Netflix announced that it has reached a multi-year partnership with the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will also see the 2023 SAG Awards streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel. The following year in 2024 is when Netflix will live stream the SAG Awards to its millions of subscribers. There have been talks regarding Netflix adding a live component to its service, and will debut its first live program in the form of a Chris Rock stand-up special on March 4th.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. "As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."

"The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors," said Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria. "As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come."

Starting in 2024, The SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix globally — and you can catch this year’s ceremony, live Feb. 26 on Netflix’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/5WvhgKSIjW — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2023

How to Watch the 2023 SAG Awards

The 29th Annual SAG awards are scheduled to be broadcast online on Sunday, February 26th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, celebrating the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2022. With this new deal in place, Netflix has agreed to stream the show on Netflix's YouTube channel, YouTube.com/Netflix, and will tap into its broad array of social media channels to promote the event. The ceremony will be presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC and executive produced by Jon Brockett and produced by Avalon Harbor Entertainment.

Nominees for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances for the past year will be announced the morning of January 11th at 7 a.m. PT by Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), and via Instagram Live on instagram.com/sagawards and instagram.com/Netflix. The nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles will be announced by SAG Awards Committee Members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.