Netflix Throws Shade at Steven Spielberg’s Comments about Streaming Movies

It doesn’t take much to prompt conversation on Twitter, and movie fans responded to a heated debate in droves this weekend. Recently, a report went live saying Steven Spielberg is hoping to get Netflix films banned from receiving Oscars, and it seems the streaming service is responding at last.

Taking to Twitter, the official page for Netflix Film posted a brief note to fans that’s seemingly in response to Spielberg and his critiques.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We love cinema. Here are some things we also love,” the post reads. “Access for people who can’t always afford, or live in towns without, theaters. Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time. Giving filmmakers more ways to share art.

We love cinema. Here are some things we also love: -Access for people who can’t always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art These things are not mutually exclusive. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 4, 2019

“These things are not mutually exclusive.”

This comment surfaced just days after a report by IndieWire suggested Spielberg is eager to suggest a rule change within The Academy of Motion Picture Sciences to make streamed films ineligible for awards.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” a spokesperson for Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment said. “He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]. He will see what happens.”

The report was met with some intense scrutiny online as netizens weighed in on the director’s notes. Many felt his comments represented an outdated view on film, but Spielberg is not alone in his concern. According to reports, other Academy representatives feel Netflix needs to adhere to certain standards to be eligible for Oscars moving forward.

“There’s a growing sense that if [Netflix] is going to behave like a studio, there should be some sort of standard,” one Academy governor explained. “The rules were put into effect when no one could conceive of this present or this future. We need a little clarity.”

At this point, no decision has come down on whether The Academy’s standards for streamed films will be changed for future seasons, but the debate is raging on online. As sites like Netflix continue to tout more and more critically acclaimed projects, friction between the company and Hollywood’s traditional theatrics is unavoidable, but it seems Netflix is sticking to its guns with this big hurdle.

So, what do you make of this on-going debate? Do you side with Spielberg or Netflix? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!