The Adam Project: Netflix Reveals Trailer, Release Date

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds’s upcoming time-travel dramedy, which is set to debut on the streaming platform next month. Announcing the film’s release date of March 11, the streamer let Reynolds do the honors, using his massive social media reach to give fans a look at what they have in store. The film stars Reynolds and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo, alongside Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Walker Scobell as a younger version of Reynolds’s character. Clearly, he’s throwing out the old “no meeting your past self” time-travel rules.

The tone of the trailer feels a bit like ’80s family sci-fi with a contemporary twist. Yeah, Flight of the Navigator might not have seen somebody get vaporized right in front of a child’s eyes…but The Last Starfighter totally would have done that, if they had the technology. Of course, that’s a fun bit of meta-commentary if intentional, since Reynolds and much of his fan base are of the age where their younger selves would have existed in the 1980s.

You can see the trailer below.

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1491769397534502921?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Adam Project follows Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (played by Scobell) as the pair team up to find their late father (Ruffalo) in order to set things right to save the future. In the film, Ruffalo’s character is a brilliant physicist who is now the same age as his son. Keener is set to play the film’s villain, a woman who has stolen powerful technology from him, with Mallari Jr. playing her right hand. The movie is being directed by Stranger Things producer, Shawn Levy, who also directed Reynolds in the upcoming film, Free Guy.

As for Marvel, both Reynolds and Ruffalo are expected to be a part of future MCU projects. It was recently announced that Disney is moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. It was also recently confirmed that Ruffalo would be returning to play Bruce Banner/Hulk in Disney+’s She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany.

The Adam Project comes to Netflix on March 11.