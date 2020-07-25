Netflix to Restart Production on Ryan Murphy's The Prom in Los Angeles This Week

✖

Production on Ryan Murphy's Netflix film The Prom is resuming production this week in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film -- which stars Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and James Corden, was set to resume filming on Thursday at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood with filming slated for the next four days. The film's production, like so many others, was forced to shut down earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, The Prom had only two days left of shooting before shutdown.

The restarting of production on The Prom marks the second project from Netflix to pick up production this month. Previously, Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler's Hubie Halloween resumed production for a day to take care of pickups and reportedly went smoothly. With The Prom having a more extended shoot, however, may end up serving as something of a test case for other film and television productions, offering the streamer a more complete look at how effective their health and safety protocols are. That will be useful data, considering that Red Notice, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, is said to be heading back to production soon as well.

The Prom and other Netflix projects aren't the only ones restarting or looking to restart production after the length shutdowns. It was reported earlier this month that CBS was looking to restart production on their Magnum P.I. reboot in Hawaii next month while it's also been reported that films such as The Batman could resume production in the U.K. in September. This week it was also reported that The CW was looking to resume production on shows like The Flash, Riverdale, and Superman & Lois in Vancouver late next month.

When various film and television productions do resume, however, they will do so with a variety of new health and safety considerations. When it comes to Red Notice, THR's report indicated that cast and crew for that project would likely have to stay in quarantine for the duration of the two month shoot in at Atlanta. They also noted that within the industry more generally, negotiations continue regarding some of the details of COVID protocols, specifically those regarding frequency and type of testing as well as compensation questions.

As for when The Prom is expected to be released, Netflix has not yet revealed a date for adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.