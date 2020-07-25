The Flash, Riverdale, Superman and Lois Planning to Resume Filming Next Month

✖

The Arrowverse might get back into production sooner than thought. According to a new report from Deadline, actors from The CW shows like The Flash, Riverdale, and Superman and Lois have been notified they'll begin working in Vancouver new episodes of their respective shows beginning in August. Though the start date varies from show to show, most productions should begin between August 20th and August 27th.

As the norm, production will take place in Vancouver. With the pandemic still in full swing, especially in the United States, actors will be required to quarantine for a full two weeks in Canada once they arrive. That, combined with the SAG's 30-day notice requirement, places all productions restarting in late August or early September.

Shows like The Flash saw their seasons cut short due to the pandemic and its related shutdowns.

"The end of this season because of production stopping will be the end of act two of our movie, which is a perfect point to break your story because there's a huge cliffhanger and there's a hero at his lowest point," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace previously told ComicBook.com. "To get now, you finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. So, it actually was very fortunate for us, even though it was very sad to see production end and not be able to get to what is essentially act three of our movie. When we come back, not only are you presenting the ending in a house of fire, but where we lead this year's cliffhanger isn't just an ordinary episode."

When it comes to Supernatural, the series just had three episodes left to shoot in its entire duration. The cast and crew has already started to assemble back in Vancouver in hopes of getting the three last episodes out the door by the end of the year. In fact, The CW head Mark Pedowitz said Jared Padalecki will finish his work on Supernatural before the star begins work on the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot for the network.

“The plan is, we already have five episodes in the can for Supernatural," Pedowitz said earlier this year. "So Jared and Jensen will go as soon as they’re able to to finish up the last two episodes and then he will go off to work on Walker.”

