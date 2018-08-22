Everything Leaving Netflix in September

Each and every month, Netflix sets the internet ablaze with the reveal of the list of titles that will be added to its streaming service over the next 30 days. While that list is always an exciting time for subscribers, it also comes with a price.

Netflix also takes this time to unveil the list of every movie and TV show leaving the service in the next month, and September’s exodus has quite a few quality names that fans are sure to be disappointed about.

There’s a big blow ahead to fans of the Batman franchise, as the list includes both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Each of those Christopher Nolan films is set to leave the streaming service on September 1.

Additionally, lovers of comedy are going to take a hit this month, with several top titles on their way out the door. Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Ghostbusters, Just Friends, Moonrise Kingdom, and all seven seasons of Rules of Engagement are going away much sooner than we’d all hoped.

You can check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below. (For the list of everything coming to Netflix in September, click here.)

Leaving 9/1/18

13 Going on 30

A Royal Night Out

Batman Begins

Casino

Dead Poets Society

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Exporting Raymond

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Ghostbusters

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Hotel for Dogs

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

It Might Get Loud

Joyful Noise

Just Friends

Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

Man on Wire

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

The Assets

The Bucket List

The Dark Knight

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

Leaving 9/2/18

Outsourced

Waffle Street

Leaving 9/11/18

Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7

Leaving 9/14/18

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Leaving 9/15/18

A Star Is Born

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bordertown

Leaving 9/16/18

Are You Here

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

Moonrise Kingdom

Leaving 9/24/18

Iris

Leaving 9/28/18

The Imitation Game

Which movie or TV show are most disappointed to see leave Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments below!