Everything Leaving Netflix in September

Each and every month, Netflix sets the internet ablaze with the reveal of the list of titles that will be added to its streaming service over the next 30 days. While that list is always an exciting time for subscribers, it also comes with a price.
Netflix also takes this time to unveil the list of every movie and TV show leaving the service in the next month, and September’s exodus has quite a few quality names that fans are sure to be disappointed about.
There’s a big blow ahead to fans of the Batman franchise, as the list includes both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. Each of those Christopher Nolan films is set to leave the streaming service on September 1.
Additionally, lovers of comedy are going to take a hit this month, with several top titles on their way out the door. Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Ghostbusters, Just Friends, Moonrise Kingdom, and all seven seasons of Rules of Engagement are going away much sooner than we’d all hoped.
You can check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix below. (For the list of everything coming to Netflix in September, click here.)
Leaving 9/1/18
13 Going on 30
A Royal Night Out
Batman Begins
Casino
Dead Poets Society
Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Exporting Raymond
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Hotel for Dogs
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
It Might Get Loud
Joyful Noise
Just Friends
Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1
Man on Wire
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Assets
The Bucket List
The Dark Knight
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
Leaving 9/2/18
Outsourced
Waffle Street
Leaving 9/11/18
Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 – 7
Leaving 9/14/18
Disney’s Pete’s Dragon
Leaving 9/15/18
A Star Is Born
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead
Bordertown
Leaving 9/16/18
Are You Here
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Moonrise Kingdom
Leaving 9/24/18
Iris
Leaving 9/28/18
The Imitation Game
Which movie or TV show are most disappointed to see leave Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments below!