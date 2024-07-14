Netflix Top 10: Beverly Hills Cop Dethroned by Surprising New Drama

Since its debut over July 4th weekend, legacy sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F has been a dominant force on Netflix’s movie charts in the United States. The Eddie Murphy action comedy debuted as the number one film on the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies List, where it has remained for nearly a week and a half. On Sunday, that changed, as an unexpected newcomer knocked Axel out of its top spot.

The movie in question is The Long Game, a golf drama that stars Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, and Cheech Marin. The Long Game premiered at South by Southwest last year and received largely positive reviews. The film then got a theatrical release earlier this year and made a little over $3 million at the box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It wasn’t advertised as one of Netflix’s July additions, but The Long Game arrived on the streaming service over the weekend and started making an immediate impact with subscribers. The inspiring sports drama rose through the rankings and took over the top spot from Beverly Hills Cop after just two days on the service.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Long Game

“Rejected by a Texas country club for his Mexican heritage, a veteran forms a team of underdog golfers to compete in the sport that excluded them.”

2. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

“Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit cop Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.”

3. Vanished Into the Night

“When their children mysteriously disappear, a divorcing couple is dragged into despair as a dreadful secret threatens to shatter their world forever.”

4. Minions

“Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervllain Scarlet Overkill.”

5. A Family Affair

Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair.

“Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron are ‘absurdly sexy together’ (Daily Beast) in this rom-com about a vain movie star who falls for his assistant’s widowed mom.”

6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.”

7. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”

8. The Neon Highway

“A family man with long-simmering musical ambitions joins forces with a washed-up country great for a final shot at honky-tonk glory in Nashville.”

9. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

“Kristen Schaal (Gravity Falls) joins Bill Hader, Anna Faris and Will Forte as part of the impressive voice cast in the delicious sequel.”

10. The Little Rascals

“In this heartwarming comedy, a group of young friends go to great lengths to rebuild their clubhouse while navigating friendship and young love.”