Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Is Netflix’s Most-Watched Movie Premiere of 2024

The heat is back on. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F — the straight-to-Netflix sequel starring Eddie Murphy in the title role for the first time in three decades — debuted at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 with 41 million views, the streamer announced Tuesday. Since premiering on July 3rd, the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop 4 has dominated the Films (English) list for the week of July 1st – July 7th with 80.7 million hours viewed.

The premiere topped such Netflix original movies as Adam Sandler sci-fi drama Spaceman (8.8 million views), Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (21.4 million), Jerry Seinfeld comedy Unfrosted (7.1 million), the Jennifer Lopez sci-fi action movie Atlas (28.2 million), and the Jessica Alba-starring action-thriller Trigger Warning (25.7 million). Axel F is also in Netflix’s Top 10 films in 93 countries, including its No. 1 debuts in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, South Korea, and Australia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (L to R) John Ashton as Chief John Taggart, Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley and Judge Reinhold as Billy Rosewood

A Family Affair, the Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman romcom, came in at No. 2 on the U.S. chart for the same time frame with 31.9 million views in its second week on the Top 10. Trigger Warning ranked No. 3 after adding another 8 million views during its third week on the chart.

Rounding out the Top 10: Paw Patrol: The Movie‘s (2021) nine-week streak continues at No. 4 with 5.2 million views; Warcraft (2016) at No. 5 (4.1 million); The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) added another 3.7 million views to take No. 6 after 17 weeks in the Top 10; Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of LadyDragon at No. 7 (3.6 million); The Equalizer (2014) at No. 8 (3.5 million); The Hard Way (2019) at No. 9 (3.4 million); and Minions (2015) at No. 10 (3.3 million).

In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Det. Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his estranged daughter Jane’s (Taylour Paige) life is threatened, she and Foley team up with a new partner — Beverly Hills Det. Bobby Abbott (Gordon-Levitt), and Axel’s old pals, Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and Taggart (John Ashton) — to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy. Bronson Pinchot (1984’s Beverly Hills Cop), Paul Reiser (1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II), and Kevin Bacon (Footloose) also star.