Dune Returns to Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Sequel Debut

Dune: Part Two is hitting theaters this weekend, and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel is shaping up to be a massive hit at the box office. In preparation of the film's big screen debut, quite a few fans have gone back to rewatch the first movie in the series, getting a refresher on the story of Paul Atreides.

The 2021 Dune film, which didn't deliver big numbers at the box office due to its day-and-date streaming release, was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States. The film was a big spike in popularity when it was first added to the service, and it has found itself peaking once again on the eve of its successor's debut.

Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Dune again climbing the streamer's film rankings, reaching the sixth overall spot on the list. With Dune: Part Two on the horizon, Dune may be able to achieve an even higher position on the Netflix charts in the coming days.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!