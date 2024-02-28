Dune Returns to Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Sequel Debut
With Dune: Part Two hitting theaters this weekend, Dune has seen a streaming surge on Netflix.
Dune: Part Two is hitting theaters this weekend, and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi sequel is shaping up to be a massive hit at the box office. In preparation of the film's big screen debut, quite a few fans have gone back to rewatch the first movie in the series, getting a refresher on the story of Paul Atreides.
The 2021 Dune film, which didn't deliver big numbers at the box office due to its day-and-date streaming release, was recently added to Netflix's streaming lineup in the United States. The film was a big spike in popularity when it was first added to the service, and it has found itself peaking once again on the eve of its successor's debut.
Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Dune again climbing the streamer's film rankings, reaching the sixth overall spot on the list. With Dune: Part Two on the horizon, Dune may be able to achieve an even higher position on the Netflix charts in the coming days.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa
"A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder."prevnext
2. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
"Unknowingly the heir to a kingdom of mythical sea creatures, a sheltered teen must master her newfound powers and defend the world from an evil threat."prevnext
3. The Abyss
"As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world's largest underground mine."prevnext
4. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."prevnext
5. Thanksgiving
"One year after a Black Friday tragedy, a ruthless killer stalks Plymouth, Massachusetts to exact revenge — one complicit resident at a time."prevnext
6. Dune
"To secure his people's future, a young man travels to a dangerous, resource-rich planet — where malevolent forces push him toward a foreboding destiny."prevnext
7. Through My Window 3: Looking at You
"Raquel and Ares can't forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy."prevnext
8. Minions
"Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervillain Scarlet Overkill."prevnext
9. Players
"A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps?"prevnext
10. Lover, Stalker, Killer
"In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme."prev