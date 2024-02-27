Dune Part 2 Set for Massive Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters this week and the film is tracking for a truly epic opening weekend at the box office. According to Deadline, the second part of Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic novel Dune is expected to have a $170 million opening weekend at global box office. That breaks down to an estimated $80 at the domestic box office and between $85 and $90 million overseas. 2021's Dune had a $41 million domestic opening, though that film also saw a day-and-date release on HBO Max which impacted those numbers.

The idea that Dune: Part Two will be a strong box office performer is bolstered by the reviews. Dune: Part Two presently has a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising not only the film's look and feel, but also its sophisticated approach to the complex story. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave Dune: Part Two a four out of five rating, noting that "Villeneuve continues to circumvent expectations and, while there was the opportunity to offer up more bombast than the debut film, instead focuses on the tragic elements of Paul Atreides, serving instead as a cautionary tale of anyone deeming themselves to be a messiah."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet , Zendaya , Rebecca Ferguson , Josh Brolin , Austin Butler , Florence Pugh , Dave Bautista , Christopher Walken , Stephen McKinley Henderson , and Léa Seydoux , with Stellan Skarsgård , Charlotte Rampling , and Javier Bardem . Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert 's iconic novel.

Anya Taylor-Joy Will Also Appear in Dune: Part Two

It was recently revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy will also appear in Dune: Part Two, a detail that Villeneuve had kept from fans for months. The director recently explained that he kept the secret as a "gift" to surprise audiences so close to the film's release on March 1st.

"I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret," Villeneuve said. "We did it. It was a special unit, we went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy. I just loved the idea to keep something as a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans."

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 1st.

Are you excited for Dune: Part Two? Will you be seeing it opening weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.