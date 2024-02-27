Dune: Part Two Director Explains Why He Kept Anya Taylor-Joy Role a Secret

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy's appearance on the Dune: Part Two red carpet last week confirmed that she had been cast in the project, solidifying a rumor that had been swirling for months, and as for why director Denis Villeneuve kept this detail a secret from fans for so long, Villeneuve said it was an "experiment" to see how long the secret could be kept. Given that fans know the story that is set to conclude in the sequel, and that there have been so many trailers that have been released for the film, he considers it a "gift" to surprise audiences with this casting reveal so close to the film's official release. Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1st.

"I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret," Villeneuve confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. "We did it. It was a special unit, we went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy. I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans."

While Taylor-Joy might not earn the most screen time in the upcoming sequel, essentially serving as an uncredited cameo, the role she plays in the overall mythology of Dune will prove to be more significant in the story's future than in this specific chapter. Villeneuve has been professing his desire to develop the second Frank Herbert book, Dune Messiah, into a movie, which would involve Taylor-Joy's character more substantially, but the director shared this week that he isn't in a rush to bring that project to life.

"There is absolutely a desire to have a third one, but I don't want to rush it," Villeneuve explained to The Times of London. "The danger in Hollywood is that people get excited and only think about release dates, not quality."

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.

Dune: Part Two lands in theaters on March 1st. Stay tuned for updates on Dune Messiah.

What do you think of the filmmaker's remarks? Let us know in the comments!