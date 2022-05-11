Fan-Favorite Gerard Butler Movie Rising Through Netflix Top 10

A few different Gerard Butler movies have found big audiences on Netflix in recent years. Olympus Has Fallen and its sequels have all been popular on the streaming service when they've been made available in the past. Law Abiding Citizen also made its way to the Netflix Top 10 list when it was first added to the service. Butler's action films tend to click with Netflix subscribers. This month, another one of the star's films made its way to Netflix and it has been steadily climbing up the daily charts.

Den of Thieves, the 2018 heist thriller from Christian Gudegast, is making some big waves on the current Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Tuesday's edition of the rotating daily list features Den of Thieves in the second overall spot, trailing only U.S. Marshals, which has been on a tear of its own.

There has been consistent love for Den of Thieves since it was released four years ago. Even though it wasn't a runaway hit at the box office, it earned a modest profit and immediately found a dedicated fanbase. There's a reason why Butler and many of the other cast members are working on a sequel this year. It shouldn't really come as much of a surprise that Den of Thieves is making even more fans on Netflix.

You can check out a breakdown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!