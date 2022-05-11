Fan-Favorite Gerard Butler Movie Rising Through Netflix Top 10
A few different Gerard Butler movies have found big audiences on Netflix in recent years. Olympus Has Fallen and its sequels have all been popular on the streaming service when they've been made available in the past. Law Abiding Citizen also made its way to the Netflix Top 10 list when it was first added to the service. Butler's action films tend to click with Netflix subscribers. This month, another one of the star's films made its way to Netflix and it has been steadily climbing up the daily charts.
Den of Thieves, the 2018 heist thriller from Christian Gudegast, is making some big waves on the current Netflix Top 10 Movies list. Tuesday's edition of the rotating daily list features Den of Thieves in the second overall spot, trailing only U.S. Marshals, which has been on a tear of its own.
There has been consistent love for Den of Thieves since it was released four years ago. Even though it wasn't a runaway hit at the box office, it earned a modest profit and immediately found a dedicated fanbase. There's a reason why Butler and many of the other cast members are working on a sequel this year. It shouldn't really come as much of a surprise that Den of Thieves is making even more fans on Netflix.
You can check out a breakdown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. U.S. Marshals
"A convicted murderer is on his way to prison when his jet nose-dives into the Louisiana bayou. He escapes, with a U.S. marshal hot on his heels."prevnext
2. Den of Thieves
"A highly skilled crew of bank robbers plotting a heist at the supposedly impenetrable Federal Reserve faces off against an elite unit of L.A. cops."prevnext
3. The Takedown
"Forced to retest after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms."prevnext
4. Along for the Ride
"The summer before college, studious Adam meets mysterious Eli, and – on nightly quests – e helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing."prevnext
5. Marmaduke
"Mess and mischievous Maramduke has a big heart but can't stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?"prevnext
6. Happy Gilmore
"A failed hockey player turned unconventional golf whiz is determined to win a PGA tournament to save his grandmother's house with the prize money."prevnext
7. 42
"Baseball icon Jackie Robinson contends with racism on and off the field when he becomes the first Black Major League Baseball player of the modern era."prevnext
8. Forgetting Sarah Marshall
"After his TV star girlfriend, Sarah, breaks his heart, Peter can't move on because she's vacationing at the same resort in Hawaii."prevnext
9. Forrest Gump
"A gentile, friendly man navigates through the major events of the 1960s and '70s while inspiring those around him with his childlike optimism."prevnext
10. The Gentlemen
"Making moves to sell his valuable UK cannabis empire, an American kingpin sets off a series of plots, schemes and barefaced plays for his business."prev