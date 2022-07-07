New True Crime Hit Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has become something of a hub for true crime documentaries and docuseries as of late, with several titles becoming instant hits for the streamer. This week, it looks like the next in Netflix's long line of crime hits arrived. Girl in the Picture, a feature-length documentary, was just released on Netflix in the middle of the week. It wasted absolutely no time soaring to the top of the streamer's Top 10 Movies list, proving just how hungry subscribers are for that type of content.

Girl in the Picture debuted as the number one movie on the entire Top 10 Movies list. Thursday's edition of the list shows the new film beating out the competition and taking over the rankings in its first eligible day.

The rankings have recently been dominated by Sing 2, The Man From Toronto, and The Dark Knight Rises. It appears as though Girl in the Picture had no trouble passing those titles to take the top spot.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!