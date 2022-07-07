New True Crime Hit Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Netflix has become something of a hub for true crime documentaries and docuseries as of late, with several titles becoming instant hits for the streamer. This week, it looks like the next in Netflix's long line of crime hits arrived. Girl in the Picture, a feature-length documentary, was just released on Netflix in the middle of the week. It wasted absolutely no time soaring to the top of the streamer's Top 10 Movies list, proving just how hungry subscribers are for that type of content.
Girl in the Picture debuted as the number one movie on the entire Top 10 Movies list. Thursday's edition of the list shows the new film beating out the competition and taking over the rankings in its first eligible day.
The rankings have recently been dominated by Sing 2, The Man From Toronto, and The Dark Knight Rises. It appears as though Girl in the Picture had no trouble passing those titles to take the top spot.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
10. Contraband
"When his brother-in-law runs afoul of a drug lord, family man Chris Farraday turns to a skill he abandoned long ago -- smuggling -- to repay the debt."
9. Wanted
"After Wesley Gibson discovers that his murdered father belonged to a secret guild of assassins, he hones his innate killing skills and turns avenger."
8. Wild Card
"After avenging his friend's assault, a freelance tough guy with a gambling habit unwittingly stirs the wrath of a pitiless mob boss."
7. Leave No Trace
"A father and daughter living in content isolation find their lives -- and bond -- shaken when authorities move them back into society."
6. Final Score
"When terrorists take a sold-out soccer stadium hostage, an ex-Marine uses his elite training to bring the fight to them."
5. The Man From Toronto
"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man From Toronto in hopes of staying alive."
4. The Dark Knight Rises
"Billionaire Bruce Wayne must once again don the cape of his alter ego, Batman, when Gotham is threatened by new foes such as Catwoman and Bane."
3. Mean Girls
"After being home-schooled abroad, new student Cady gets a crash course in high school life when popular clique the Plastics invites her to sit with them."
2. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
1. Girl in the Picture
"In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming o be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare."