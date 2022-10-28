Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain Take Over Netflix Top 10 With Acclaimed New Movie

As we near the end of the year, studios are starting to release a lot of films they hope will be able to compete for Oscars and other awards. This includes Netflix, who starting gearing up for awards season this week with a major release that could see a couple of contenders for acting awards. Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne and It Chapter Two's Jessica Chastain have teamed up for a film called The Good Nurse, and it's starting to pick up steam with Netflix subscribers.

The Good Nurse debuted on Netflix this Wednesday with largely positive reviews. The star power of Chastain and Redmayne must have caught the eye of Netflix users because it quickly soared to the top of the streamer's charts.

Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Good Nurse in the number one overall spot, just a day after it premiered on the service.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies below!