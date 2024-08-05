Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher Movies Are Dominating Netflix

The two Jack Reacher movies starring Tom Cruise may be controversial amongst fans of Lee Child’s bestselling book series, but that isn’t stopping them from finding a substantial audience in the world of streaming. Both Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (the first of which comes from Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie) were added to Netflix’s lineup at the start of August, bringing the Paramount hits to the biggest streaming platform around.

Eight years after the second of the movies hit theaters, both Jack Reacher films hit Netflix. Tom Cruise carries a lot of popularity on his own, but the success of Prime Video’s acclaimed Reacher TV series likely helped boost excitement for the movies after they arrived. Immediately after being added to the service, the Jack Reacher franchise took over Netflix’s movie charts.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back claimed the number one overall spot on Netflix’s daily Top 10 Movies list, a place it has held for a few days in a row. The film continues to lead all movies on Monday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list, with the first Jack Reacher not too far behind, hanging out in fifth place.

You can check out the full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

"When he learns that his friend has been accused of murder, Jack Reacher suspects a vast conspiracy — and soon finds himself on the run alongside her."

“When he learns that his friend has been accused of murder, Jack Reacher suspects a vast conspiracy — and soon finds himself on the run alongside her.”

2. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

“In this lively animated comedy, underwater friends leave the ocean to go look for their missing town on dry land.”

3. Tarot

“In this suspenseful horror film, a group of friends finds their lives in peril after playing with a cursed tarot deck.”

4. Trolls Band Together

“Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the ‘funny and clever’ third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times).”

5. Jack Reacher

Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher

“Police arrest a sniper who contacts ex-military investigator Reacher for help. But as he and the sniper’s lawyer dig into the case, a conspiracy unfolds.”

6. Land of Bad

“A drone operator fights for survival after a military operation goes wrong in this thriller starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and Milo Ventimiglia.”

7. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

“When an ancient artifact awakens a fearsome spirit, the Ghostbusters must unite to save the world from an ice age and an army of the undead.”

8. RED

“Former CIA operative Frank Moses is basking in the normality of retirement when an assassin puts a target on his back, forcing him back into the game.”

9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.”

10. Minions

“Travel back in time with Kevin, Stuart and Bob in this prequel that follows the Minions as they try to win the favor of supervllain Scarlet Overkill.”