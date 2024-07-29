Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in August 2024

August is almost here, and just about every major streaming service has a big list of new movies and TV shows set to arrive over the course of the new month. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video have all revealed their complete August streaming lists, and we’ve compiled all of them into one place.

Several streaming service have some massive TV originals coming in the month of August. Netflix will be bringing the fourth and final season of hit series The Umbrella Academy in August, along with new episodes of Emily in Paris. Prime Video has a couple of big originals hitting next month, with Batman: Caped Crusader kicking August off and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 bringing it to a close. Over on Hulu, TV fans can get excited about new seasons of both Solar Opposites and Only Murders in the Building.

For the movie folks, a couple of major titles are hitting streaming in August. Hulu will be bringing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to streaming next month, while Peacock is set to add The Bikeriders and The Fall Guy, both making their streaming debuts.

You can check out the full August streaming calendar below!

August 1st

NETFLIX

Bride of Chucky

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4

Fire Country: Season 1

Fury

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Monster House

Mr. Deeds

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Pawn Stars: Season 15

RED

RED 2

Room

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

The Spectacular Now

Tarot

White Chicks

World War Z

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder — NETFLIX SERIES

Borderless Fog (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unstable: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

3 Days to Kill

A Bigger Splash

Amelie

Arthur (2011)

Beetlejuice

Blackthorn

Brick Mansions

Down Terrace

Forever My Girl

Frontera

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hercules (2014)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)

How to Train Your Dragon

No Place on Earth

Pathology

Pretty Woman

Rio

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Something’s Gotta Give

Taken

The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4

The Good Doctor

The Perfect Host

The Two Faces of January

Two Lovers

Where the Wild Things Are

PARAMOUNT+

A Time to Kill

Aeon Flux

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

Almost Famous

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

B.A.P.S.

Bad News Bears (2005)

Barbarella

Black Sunday

Breakdown

Brooklyn’s Finest

Career Opportunities

Chaplin

City of God

Coming to America

Cop Land

Cujo

Daisy Miller

Double Jeopardy

Election

Emma (1996)

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fresh

Full Metal Jacket

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Hardcore Henry

Hearts Beat Loud

Heist

Hotel for Dogs

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Irena’s Vow

It Could Happen to You

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Love & Basketball

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

Naked Gun (1956)

Narc

Once Upon A Time In The West

Orange County

Paid in Full

Paper Moon

Pulp Fiction

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

School Daze

Season of the Witch

Shaft (2000)

Shaft (2019)

Sleeping with the Enemy

Striptease

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Aviator

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Frozen Ground

The Italian Job (1969)

The Kid

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Little Rascals

The Negotiator

The Net

The Perfect Storm

The Soloist

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Warriors

Three Days of the Condor

Tombstone

Tommy Boy

Training Day

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Unforgettable

We Bought a Zoo

When Worlds Collide

Zodiac

HULU

Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1

Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461

The Banger Sisters

The Beach

Because I Said So

Brothers Mcmullen

Casino

Drumline

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eragon

Flubber

Fool’s Gold

The Full Monty

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties

The Guardian

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

I Feel Pretty

In Time

John Carter

Kingdom of Heaven

Knocked Up

Maid in Manhattan

Marley & Me

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

The Mask of Zorro

Midway

Muppets from Space

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb

Open Season: Scared Silly

Punch-Drunk Love

Race To Witch Mountain

Rachel Getting Married

Raising Arizona

Random Hearts

Robots

Simply Irresistible

Son-in-law

Stay

Tron: Legacy

Welcome Home

Zero Dark Thirty

PEACOCK

50 First Dates

American Girl

The Back-up Plan

Battleship

Bee Movie

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

Blair Witch

The Blair Witch Project

Blue Valentine

The Book of Eli

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

The Boss

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Bulletproof

The Cases of Mystery Lane

Casino

Clueless

Couples Retreat

Dear Evan Hansen

Do the Right Thing

Doom

Exodus: Gods and Kings

F9: The Fast Saga

Faster

Field of Dreams

The Fighter

For the Colored Girls

For the Love of the Game

The Great Outdoors

The Heat

The Help

Hesher

The Hulk

Hustle & Flow

Johnson Family Vacation

Just Go With It

K-9

Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge

Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge Part 2

Kindergarten Cop

King Richard

Knocked Up

Little Fockers

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Lucy

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Witness Protection

Major Payne

Man Up

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill

Mean Girls

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

A Midnight Kiss

Moneyball

Moonrise Kingdom

My Best Friend’s Girl

Napa Ever After

Old

The Other Guys

Over the Hedge

The Proposal

Push

Puss in Boots

R.I.P.D.

Rally Road Racers

Ride Along

Royal New Year’s Eve

Safe

Self/Less

Sense and Sensibility

Shazam!

Shrek

Space Jam

Then Came You

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This is 40

To Her, With Love

Unthinkably Good Things

Waterworld

The Wedding Veil

The Wedding Veil Expectations

The Wedding Veil Inspiration

The Wedding Veil Journey

The Wedding Veil Legacy

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

Wild Oats

Zodiac

Watch With Alex Cooper – Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final – 12:15 PM ET (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Batman: Caped Crusader

Influenced

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

Adventureland

American Graffiti

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power

An Inconvenient Truth

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Atomic Blonde – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Bad News Bears (2005)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Born On The Fourth Of July

Bowfinger

Breakdown

Cinema Paradiso

Dante’s Peak

Darkman

Death Becomes Her

Diary Of A Mad Housewife

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eastern Promises

Emma. (2020)

Face/Off

Fargo

Fatal Attraction

Flags of Our Fathers

Flight of the Intruder

Free State of Jones – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Frogs

From Beyond

Ghost

Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Good Boys

Green Zone

How To Be A Latin Lover

Howard The Duck

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Imitation of Life

Invaders from Mars

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Last Vegas – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Little Women (1949)

Looper

Lover Come Back

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Max Steel – Available on Freevee for free with ads

Monster Trucks

MouseHunt

Narc

No manches Frida 2

Once Upon A Time In The West

Overboard

Passengers

Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers)

Psycho

Pulp Fiction

Road to Perdition

Ronin

Scarface

Sense And Sensibility

Showgirls

Southland Tales

Stardust

Sullivan’s Travels

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest For Peace

Superman Returns

Superman

Terms of Endearment

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Crow

The Dark Half

The Day of the Jackal

The Firm

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Host – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – Available on Freevee for free with ads

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Losers

The Naked Gun: From the Files

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

The Town That Dreaded Sundown

The War of The Worlds (2005)

The Warriors

The Whale

The Wood

The Zookeeper’s Wife

There’s Always Tomorrow

Three Days of the Condor

Traffic

Trauma Center

Troll

Troll 2

What Lies Beneath

When Worlds Collide

Windtalkers

August 2nd

NETFLIX

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut — NETFLIX FILM

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

HULU

The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco

The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

August 3rd

NETFLIX

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)

The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)

HULU

Suitable Flesh

PEACOCK

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery

August 4th

HULU

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

PEACOCK

Junebug

August 5th

NETFLIX

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Love Off the Grid, Season 2

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School

PARAMOUNT+

American Insurrection

One Life

HULU

Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8

PRIME VIDEO

Judy Justice S3

August 6th

NETFLIX

The Influencer (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Reminiscence

Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

MAX

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)

House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+

PD True premiere

PEACOCK

Deadly Waters With Captain Lee, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes (Oxygen)

PRIME VIDEO

French Girl

August 7th

NETFLIX

Lolo and the Kid (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: UK (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)

MAX

See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)

Finding Amelia (Discovery)

PARAMOUNT+

Inside the Factory (Season 6)

HULU

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1

NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED)

The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

August 8th

NETFLIX

The Emoji Movie

Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Two Episode Premiere

MAX

Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)

House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)

Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)

HULU

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2

Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)

Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1

Presidents at War: Complete Season 1

The World Wars: Complete Season 1

Top Shot : Complete Season 3

Unsolved: Complete Season 3

A Piece of Cake

Epic Tails

Food, Inc. 2

PEACOCK

Mr. Throwback, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

The Mallorca Files S3

One Fast Move

August 9th

NETFLIX

Blue Ribbon Baking Championship — NETFLIX SERIES

Inside the Mind of a Dog — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mission: Cross (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)

PARAMOUNT+

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

HULU

Billy Wayne Davis: Testify

Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses

Greg Warren: The Salesman

Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby

Kelsey Cook: The Hustler

Chief of Station

PEACOCK

The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)

Renfield

PRIME VIDEO

Nadie nos va a extrañar

August 10th

NETFLIX

Romance in the House (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)

PARAMOUNT+

Together Together

HULU

Greta

August 11th

NETFLIX

Night School

MAX

Industry, Season 3 (HBO Original)

PARAMOUNT+

SEAL Team final season premiere

HULU

Beautiful Disaster

PEACOCK

Marry Me

My Dreams of You

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)

August 12th

MAX

Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)

PARAMOUNT+

Cabin Fever

HULU

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5

PEACOCK

2 Fast 2 Furious

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

The Fast and The Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

The Fate of the Furious

Furious 7

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)

August 13th

NETFLIX

Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

MAX

100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)

Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024

HULU

The Woman King

PEACOCK

Abused by Mom: The Ruby Franke Scandal

PRIME VIDEO

Night Swim

August 14th

NETFLIX

Daughters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Worst Ex Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – Premiere – Episodes 1-11

PARAMOUNT+

Aerial Italy (Season 1)

HULU

Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED)

La Chimera

August 15th

NETFLIX

Average Joe: Season 1

Backyard Wilderness

Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Are You Sure?! – Episode 3

MAX

Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)

HULU

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5

Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2

Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1

Cake Boss: Complete Season 16

Cake Wars: Complete Season 2

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5

Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15

Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12

The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1

Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2

Boy in the Walls

Smile

PEACOCK

Bel-Air, Season 3 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

JACKPOT!

Paddington

August 16th

NETFLIX

I can’t live without you (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

Pearl

The Union — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)

Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)

Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

PARAMOUNT+

Miss Potter

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere

HULU

Accidental Texan

Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino)

Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover)

Immaculate

Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)

Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)

PEACOCK

Polite Society

August 17th

NETFLIX

Love Next Door (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

August 18th

MAX

BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)

Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)

The Legend of Tarzan

PEACOCK

A Costa Rican Wedding

August 19th

NETFLIX

A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 1

Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2

Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8

Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2

Interview with the Vampire: Season 1

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2

Migration

Monsieur Spade: Season 1

Preacher: Seasons 1-4

That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1

The Terror: Season 1

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1

UnREAL: Seasons 1-4

CoComelon Lane: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)

MAX

The Official DC Podcast (2024)

HULU

OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 6 – Reunion (Peacock Original)

Homicide: Life on the Street, 7 Seasons (Streaming Debut)

Homicide: The Movie

August 20th

NETFLIX

Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)

HULU

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Agent Recon

PEACOCK

Face to Face with Scott Peterson – Premiere – All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

August 21st

NETFLIX

The Accident (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nice Girls (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)

Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)

HULU

High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Stress Positions

PEACOCK

The 355

August 22nd

NETFLIX

Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

GG Precinct (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)

Are You Sure?! – Episode 4

MAX

Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)

HULU

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1

Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1

Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere

WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

PEACOCK

Bel-Air, Season 3 – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Classified (2024)

Drive-Away Dolls

August 23rd

NETFLIX

Incoming — NETFLIX FILM

Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

MAX

The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)

HULU

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5

Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper

The Dive

Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows

Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life

Mike Vecchione: The Attractives

Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)

Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman

PEACOCK

The Killer (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 – Finale (Peacock)

August 24th

MAX

The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)

PARAMOUNT+

Extra Ordinary

HULU

FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere

PEACOCK

Engaged to be Murdered

PRIME VIDEO

Lethal Weapon S1-3 – Available on Freevee for free with ads

10 Cloverfield Lane

August 25th

MAX

City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)

Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)

Serengeti III

HULU

The Courier

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A

PEACOCK

The Magic of Lemon Drops

August 26th

MAX

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose

Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special

The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special

PARAMOUNT+

Factory Girl

The Ex

Sasquatch Sunset

HULU

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4

PEACOCK

The Anonymous, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 – Premiere (Peacock)

PRIME VIDEO

No Gain No Love

August 27th

NETFLIX

Untold: Sign Stealer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

PARAMOUNT+

Breathe

HULU

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere

Chaos Walking

PEACOCK

Girl on the Milk Carton – Premiere (Oxygen)

August 28th

NETFLIX

Untamed Royals (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

MAX

Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)

PARAMOUNT+

Extreme Airport Africa (Season 1)

HULU

After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries

Blackout: Complete Season 1A

The Villain of Romance Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

PEACOCK

Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

August 29th

NETFLIX

Chastity High (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

KAOS (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Represent: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

DISNEY+

Are You Sure?! – Episode 5

MAX

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 35 (Food Network)

Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Back to School (Max Original)

House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)

HULU

Gold Medal Families

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4

Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere

Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg

The Duff

PEACOCK

Bel Air, Season 3 – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Toby Keith: American Icon (NBC)

Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)

Gary (Peacock Original)

PRIME VIDEO

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2

August 30th

NETFLIX

A-List to Playlist (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Breathless (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Deliverance — NETFLIX FILM

(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

HULU

I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2

Something in the Water

PEACOCK

Book Club: Next Chapter

The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)

The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)

August 31st

MAX

Impractical Jokers Specials (2024)