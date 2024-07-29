Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+ & Other Major Streaming Services in August 2024

August is almost here, and just about every major streaming service has a big list of new movies and TV shows set to arrive over the course of the new month. Netflix, Disney+, Max, Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and Prime Video have all revealed their complete August streaming lists, and we’ve compiled all of them into one place.
Several streaming service have some massive TV originals coming in the month of August. Netflix will be bringing the fourth and final season of hit series The Umbrella Academy in August, along with new episodes of Emily in Paris. Prime Video has a couple of big originals hitting next month, with Batman: Caped Crusader kicking August off and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 bringing it to a close. Over on Hulu, TV fans can get excited about new seasons of both Solar Opposites and Only Murders in the Building.
For the movie folks, a couple of major titles are hitting streaming in August. Hulu will be bringing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to streaming next month, while Peacock is set to add The Bikeriders and The Fall Guy, both making their streaming debuts.
You can check out the full August streaming calendar below!
August 1st
NETFLIX
Bride of Chucky
Child’s Play 2
Child’s Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Batch 4
Fire Country: Season 1
Fury
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Monster House
Mr. Deeds
The Next Karate Kid
Not Another Teen Movie
Pawn Stars: Season 15
RED
RED 2
Room
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
The Spectacular Now
Tarot
White Chicks
World War Z
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder — NETFLIX SERIES
Borderless Fog (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Love is Blind: Mexico (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Mon Laferte, te amo (CL) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Unstable: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
3 Days to Kill
A Bigger Splash
Amelie
Arthur (2011)
Beetlejuice
Blackthorn
Brick Mansions
Down Terrace
Forever My Girl
Frontera
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hercules (2014)
House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 216 (HGTV)
How to Train Your Dragon
No Place on Earth
Pathology
Pretty Woman
Rio
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Something’s Gotta Give
Taken
The Convict (Skazana) Seasons 2-4
The Good Doctor
The Perfect Host
The Two Faces of January
Two Lovers
Where the Wild Things Are
PARAMOUNT+
A Time to Kill
Aeon Flux
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
Almost Famous
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
B.A.P.S.
Bad News Bears (2005)
Barbarella
Black Sunday
Breakdown
Brooklyn’s Finest
Career Opportunities
Chaplin
City of God
Coming to America
Cop Land
Cujo
Daisy Miller
Double Jeopardy
Election
Emma (1996)
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fresh
Full Metal Jacket
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Garfield: The Movie
Hardcore Henry
Hearts Beat Loud
Heist
Hotel for Dogs
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Irena’s Vow
It Could Happen to You
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Love & Basketball
Miss Congeniality
Monster Trucks
Mousehunt
Naked Gun (1956)
Narc
Once Upon A Time In The West
Orange County
Paid in Full
Paper Moon
Pulp Fiction
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
School Daze
Season of the Witch
Shaft (2000)
Shaft (2019)
Sleeping with the Enemy
Striptease
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Frozen Ground
The Italian Job (1969)
The Kid
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Little Rascals
The Negotiator
The Net
The Perfect Storm
The Soloist
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Warriors
Three Days of the Condor
Tombstone
Tommy Boy
Training Day
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Unforgettable
We Bought a Zoo
When Worlds Collide
Zodiac
HULU
Billion Dollar Wreck: Complete Season 1
Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty: Complete Season 1
Interrogation Cam: Complete Season 1
Naruto Shippuden (DUBBED) Eps#450 – 461
The Banger Sisters
The Beach
Because I Said So
Brothers Mcmullen
Casino
Drumline
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eragon
Flubber
Fool’s Gold
The Full Monty
Garfield
Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties
The Guardian
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
I Feel Pretty
In Time
John Carter
Kingdom of Heaven
Knocked Up
Maid in Manhattan
Marley & Me
Marley & Me: The Puppy Years
The Mask of Zorro
Midway
Muppets from Space
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb
Open Season: Scared Silly
Punch-Drunk Love
Race To Witch Mountain
Rachel Getting Married
Raising Arizona
Random Hearts
Robots
Simply Irresistible
Son-in-law
Stay
Tron: Legacy
Welcome Home
Zero Dark Thirty
PEACOCK
50 First Dates
American Girl
The Back-up Plan
Battleship
Bee Movie
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
The Best Man
The Best Man Holiday
Blair Witch
The Blair Witch Project
Blue Valentine
The Book of Eli
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
The Boss
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Bulletproof
The Cases of Mystery Lane
Casino
Clueless
Couples Retreat
Dear Evan Hansen
Do the Right Thing
Doom
Exodus: Gods and Kings
F9: The Fast Saga
Faster
Field of Dreams
The Fighter
For the Colored Girls
For the Love of the Game
The Great Outdoors
The Heat
The Help
Hesher
The Hulk
Hustle & Flow
Johnson Family Vacation
Just Go With It
K-9
Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge
Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge Part 2
Kindergarten Cop
King Richard
Knocked Up
Little Fockers
Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lucy
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Witness Protection
Major Payne
Man Up
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance
MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement
MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill
Mean Girls
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
A Midnight Kiss
Moneyball
Moonrise Kingdom
My Best Friend’s Girl
Napa Ever After
Old
The Other Guys
Over the Hedge
The Proposal
Push
Puss in Boots
R.I.P.D.
Rally Road Racers
Ride Along
Royal New Year’s Eve
Safe
Self/Less
Sense and Sensibility
Shazam!
Shrek
Space Jam
Then Came You
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This is 40
To Her, With Love
Unthinkably Good Things
Waterworld
The Wedding Veil
The Wedding Veil Expectations
The Wedding Veil Inspiration
The Wedding Veil Journey
The Wedding Veil Legacy
The Wedding Veil Unveiled
Wild Oats
Zodiac
Watch With Alex Cooper – Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final – 12:15 PM ET (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Batman: Caped Crusader
Influenced
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
Adventureland
American Graffiti
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power
An Inconvenient Truth
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Atomic Blonde – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Bad News Bears (2005)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Born On The Fourth Of July
Bowfinger
Breakdown
Cinema Paradiso
Dante’s Peak
Darkman
Death Becomes Her
Diary Of A Mad Housewife
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Eastern Promises
Emma. (2020)
Face/Off
Fargo
Fatal Attraction
Flags of Our Fathers
Flight of the Intruder
Free State of Jones – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Frogs
From Beyond
Ghost
Ghostbusters (2016) – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Good Boys
Green Zone
How To Be A Latin Lover
Howard The Duck
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Imitation of Life
Invaders from Mars
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Last Vegas – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Little Women (1949)
Looper
Lover Come Back
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Max Steel – Available on Freevee for free with ads
Monster Trucks
MouseHunt
Narc
No manches Frida 2
Once Upon A Time In The West
Overboard
Passengers
Perfectos Desconocidos (Perfect Strangers)
Psycho
Pulp Fiction
Road to Perdition
Ronin
Scarface
Sense And Sensibility
Showgirls
Southland Tales
Stardust
Sullivan’s Travels
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest For Peace
Superman Returns
Superman
Terms of Endearment
The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Crow
The Dark Half
The Day of the Jackal
The Firm
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Host – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part – Available on Freevee for free with ads
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Losers
The Naked Gun: From the Files
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
The War of The Worlds (2005)
The Warriors
The Whale
The Wood
The Zookeeper’s Wife
There’s Always Tomorrow
Three Days of the Condor
Traffic
Trauma Center
Troll
Troll 2
What Lies Beneath
When Worlds Collide
Windtalkers
August 2nd
NETFLIX
Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (IN) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rebel Moon – Part One: Director’s Cut — NETFLIX FILM
Rebel Moon – Part Two: Director’s Cut — NETFLIX FILM
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 2 – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
HULU
The Comedy Central Roast of James Franco
The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
August 3rd
NETFLIX
Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes (HBO Original)
The Pioneer Woman, Season 37 (Food Network)
HULU
Suitable Flesh
PEACOCK
Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery
August 4th
HULU
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
PEACOCK
Junebug
August 5th
NETFLIX
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Love Off the Grid, Season 2
Mini Beat Power Rockers: Back to School
PARAMOUNT+
American Insurrection
One Life
HULU
Impractical Jokers: Complete Season 8
PRIME VIDEO
Judy Justice S3
August 6th
NETFLIX
The Influencer (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Reminiscence
Rising Impact: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
MAX
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (HBO Original)
House Hunters: Where Are They Now?, Season 2 (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
PD True premiere
PEACOCK
Deadly Waters With Captain Lee, Season 1 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes (Oxygen)
PRIME VIDEO
French Girl
August 7th
NETFLIX
Lolo and the Kid (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Love Is Blind: UK (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Grown-ish (S6, 18 episodes)
MAX
See No Evil, Season 13 (ID)
Finding Amelia (Discovery)
PARAMOUNT+
Inside the Factory (Season 6)
HULU
Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 1
NO WAY OUT: The Roulette: 2-Episode Series Premiere (SUBBED)
The Zone: Survival Mission: 3-Episode Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
The Secret Romantic Guesthouse: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
August 8th
NETFLIX
The Emoji Movie
Shahmaran: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures (Shorts) (S1, 6 episodes)
Are You Sure?! – Two Episode Premiere
MAX
Alien Encounters: Fact or Fiction, Season 1 (Discovery)
House Hunters: All Stars, Season 1 (HGTV)
Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? (Max Original)
HULU
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation: Complete Season 2
Blackout: Complete Season 1A (DUBBED)
Escaping Evil: My Life in a Cult: Complete Season 1
Presidents at War: Complete Season 1
The World Wars: Complete Season 1
Top Shot : Complete Season 3
Unsolved: Complete Season 3
A Piece of Cake
Epic Tails
Food, Inc. 2
PEACOCK
Mr. Throwback, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
The Mallorca Files S3
One Fast Move
August 9th
NETFLIX
Blue Ribbon Baking Championship — NETFLIX SERIES
Inside the Mind of a Dog — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mission: Cross (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Caught!, Season 2 (Discovery)
PARAMOUNT+
Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere
HULU
Billy Wayne Davis: Testify
Eddie Pepitone: For the Masses
Greg Warren: The Salesman
Hari Kondabolu: Vacation Baby
Kelsey Cook: The Hustler
Chief of Station
PEACOCK
The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
Renfield
PRIME VIDEO
Nadie nos va a extrañar
August 10th
NETFLIX
Romance in the House (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Hoffman Family Gold, Season 3 (Discovery)
PARAMOUNT+
Together Together
HULU
Greta
August 11th
NETFLIX
Night School
MAX
Industry, Season 3 (HBO Original)
PARAMOUNT+
SEAL Team final season premiere
HULU
Beautiful Disaster
PEACOCK
Marry Me
My Dreams of You
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Season 1 – Finale (Peacock Original)
August 12th
MAX
Celebrity IOU, Season 8 (HGTV)
PARAMOUNT+
Cabin Fever
HULU
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 5
PEACOCK
2 Fast 2 Furious
Fast & Furious
Fast & Furious 6
The Fast and The Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
The Fate of the Furious
Furious 7
The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 – Finale – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
August 13th
NETFLIX
Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
MAX
100 Day Hotel Challenge, Season 1 (HGTV)
Mecum Full Throttle: Harrisburg PA 2024
HULU
The Woman King
PEACOCK
Abused by Mom: The Ruby Franke Scandal
PRIME VIDEO
Night Swim
August 14th
NETFLIX
Daughters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Worst Ex Ever — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2) – Premiere – Episodes 1-11
PARAMOUNT+
Aerial Italy (Season 1)
HULU
Tyrant: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED AND DUBBED)
La Chimera
August 15th
NETFLIX
Average Joe: Season 1
Backyard Wilderness
Emily in Paris: Season 4: Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 3
MAX
Hop, Season 1B (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 217 (HGTV)
HULU
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 5
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Build It Bigger: Complete Season 1
Cake Boss: Complete Season 16
Cake Wars: Complete Season 2
Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 5
Curb Appeal: Complete Season 26
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 14 and 15
Deadly Women: Complete Seasons 12 and 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Family by the Ton: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild: Complete Seasons 4 and 6
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 4
NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Season 5
Tanked: Complete Seasons 11 and 12
The Last Alaskans: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Season 1
Unusual Suspects: Complete Seasons 6 and 7
Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
WWE Smack Talk: Complete Season 1
WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 2
Boy in the Walls
Smile
PEACOCK
Bel-Air, Season 3 – Premiere – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
JACKPOT!
Paddington
August 16th
NETFLIX
I can’t live without you (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
Pearl
The Union — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan, Season 4 (Discovery)
Rick and Morty: The Anime (Adult Swim)
Where We Call Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
PARAMOUNT+
Miss Potter
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere
HULU
Accidental Texan
Beta Male (Kumail Nanjiani)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Andrew Santino)
Comedy Central Presents Half Hour Special (Donald Glover)
Immaculate
Thank You Very Cool (Nick Kroll)
Tongue Untied (Wanda Sykes)
PEACOCK
Polite Society
August 17th
NETFLIX
Love Next Door (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
August 18th
MAX
BBQ High, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Chimp Crazy (HBO Original)
Impractical Jokers (Eps + Specials) (2024)
The Legend of Tarzan
PEACOCK
A Costa Rican Wedding
August 19th
NETFLIX
A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 1
Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2
Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8
Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
Interview with the Vampire: Season 1
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2
Migration
Monsieur Spade: Season 1
Preacher: Seasons 1-4
That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1
The Terror: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1
UnREAL: Seasons 1-4
CoComelon Lane: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
DISNEY+
OceanXplorers (S1, 6 episodes)
MAX
The Official DC Podcast (2024)
HULU
OceanXplorers: Season 1 Premiere
PEACOCK
Love Island USA, Season 6 – Reunion (Peacock Original)
Homicide: Life on the Street, 7 Seasons (Streaming Debut)
Homicide: The Movie
August 20th
NETFLIX
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Divided by Design, Season 1 (HGTV)
HULU
Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Agent Recon
PEACOCK
Face to Face with Scott Peterson – Premiere – All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
August 21st
NETFLIX
The Accident (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Nice Girls (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 4 episodes)
Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 5 episodes)
Selenkay (S1, 8 episodes)
HULU
High School Return of a Gangster: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Stress Positions
PEACOCK
The 355
August 22nd
NETFLIX
Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
GG Precinct (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Cursed Gold: A Shipwreck Scandal (S1, 3 episodes)
Are You Sure?! – Episode 4
MAX
Unbelievably Vegan with Chef Charity (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 218 (HGTV)
HULU
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 1
Cursed Gold: Shipwreck Scandal: Complete Season 1
Deadly Alibi: Complete Season 1
Reasonable Doubt: Season 2 Premiere
WWE Rivals: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
PEACOCK
Bel-Air, Season 3 – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Classified (2024)
Drive-Away Dolls
August 23rd
NETFLIX
Incoming — NETFLIX FILM
Tòkunbọ̀ (NG) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
MAX
The Thaw (Odwilż), Season 2 (Max Original)
HULU
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 5
Adam Cayton Holland: Wallpaper
The Dive
Greg Warren: Where the Field Corn Grows
Lewis Black: Thanks for Risking Your Life
Mike Vecchione: The Attractives
Reverse the Curse (Bucky F*cking Dent)
Sasheer Zamata: The First Woman
PEACOCK
The Killer (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59 – Finale (Peacock)
August 24th
MAX
The Kitchen, Season 36 (Food Network)
PARAMOUNT+
Extra Ordinary
HULU
FX’s The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly: Documentary Premiere
PEACOCK
Engaged to be Murdered
PRIME VIDEO
Lethal Weapon S1-3 – Available on Freevee for free with ads
10 Cloverfield Lane
August 25th
MAX
City of God: The Fight Rages On (Cidade de Deus: A Luta Não Para), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Evil Lives Here, Season 16 (ID)
Married to Evil, Season 2 (ID)
Serengeti III
HULU
The Courier
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 1A
PEACOCK
The Magic of Lemon Drops
August 26th
MAX
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)
Andrew Tate: Icon or Toxic? A Faking It Special
Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential San Jose
Serial Killer Serial Liar Levi Bellfield: A Faking It Special
The Grindr Killer Scandal: A Faking It Special
PARAMOUNT+
Factory Girl
The Ex
Sasquatch Sunset
HULU
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation: Complete Seasons 3 and 4
PEACOCK
The Anonymous, Season 1 – Premiere (USA)
Days of Our Lives, Season 60 – Premiere (Peacock)
PRIME VIDEO
No Gain No Love
August 27th
NETFLIX
Untold: Sign Stealer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PARAMOUNT+
Breathe
HULU
Only Murders in the Building: Season 4 Premiere
Chaos Walking
PEACOCK
Girl on the Milk Carton – Premiere (Oxygen)
August 28th
NETFLIX
Untamed Royals (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Som E a Silaba, O (S1, 8 episodes)
SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
MAX
Late Night Lockup, Season 2 (ID)
PARAMOUNT+
Extreme Airport Africa (Season 1)
HULU
After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun: Complete Docuseries
Blackout: Complete Season 1A
The Villain of Romance Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
PEACOCK
Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games
August 29th
NETFLIX
Chastity High (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
KAOS (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Represent: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TERMINATOR ZERO (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
Are You Sure?! – Episode 5
MAX
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 35 (Food Network)
Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale: Back to School (Max Original)
House Hunters: Volume 9 Season 219 (HGTV)
HULU
Gold Medal Families
History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 4
Killer Lies: Chasing a True Crime Con Man: Docuseries Premiere
Catching Fire: The Story of Anita Pallenberg
The Duff
PEACOCK
Bel Air, Season 3 – 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
Caillou, Season 1 – New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Toby Keith: American Icon (NBC)
Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)
Gary (Peacock Original)
PRIME VIDEO
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S2
August 30th
NETFLIX
A-List to Playlist (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Breathless (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Deliverance — NETFLIX FILM
(Un)lucky Sisters (AR) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)
HULU
I Kissed a Girl: Complete Season 2
Something in the Water
PEACOCK
Book Club: Next Chapter
The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)
August 31st
MAX
Impractical Jokers Specials (2024)