Forgotten Channing Tatum Bomb Rising Through Netflix Top 10
2011's The Eagle, starring Channing Tatum and Jamie Bell, has become a recent hit on Netflix.
The Netflix Top 10 Movies list doesn't always make a ton of sense. Sometimes hit films like Despicable Me or Arrival take up spots on the rotating list of Netflix's most popular titles and it's easy to understand why. These are big movies that a lot of people like. The head-scratchers are when films that have seemed to fade from all conversation — and weren't even very popular in the first place — start rising through the list as people discover them for the very first time.
Fatale and Woody Woodpecker are recent examples of this, and 2011's The Eagle appears to be another of the same type of film. The 2011 historical action film stars Channing Tatum as a Roman warrior attempting to recover a family heirloom.
The Eagle made less than $40 million when it was released 12 years ago and was met with mostly negative reviews. Since being added to Netflix, though, the movie is finding a new audience. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Eagle in the seventh overall position on the list, showing that it's rising through the Netflix movie ranks.
You can check out a full rundown of the Netflix Top 10 Movie list below!
7. The Eagle
"With only one ally, an injured Roman warrior bent on restoring his family name sets off on a quest to find his missing father's legion and lost emblem."
