Despicable Me Movies Rising Through Netflix Top 10 Once Again
Animated films from Illumination and DreamWorks make up nearly half of Netflix's Top 10 Movies list.
Each and every time the Despicable Me movies have made their way to Netflix, Gru and his beloved Minions have found their way to the top of the streamer's charts. Families with a Netflix subscription always seem to flock to the Despicable Me films, proving just how popular the franchise continues to be. While the latest Minions sequel has been on Netflix for a bit, the first two Despicable Me movies recently returned to the streamer after a somewhat lengthy hiatus. It shouldn't surprise anyone to learn that both films are once again making big waves for Netflix.
Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 were added to Netflix's streaming lineup on August 1st. A little over a week later, the two films are both sitting in the five highest spots on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
It's not just Despicable Me finding success on Netflix right now. Four of the 10 movies in Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 are animated films from Universal; two from Illumination and two from DreamWorks Animation. Bee Movie and the third Madagascar film joined Despicable Me on the streaming service's charts.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Untold: Johnny Football
"This documentary traces the meteoric rise and precipitous fall of football star Johnny Manziel via interviews with friends, coaches and Manziel himself."
2. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
3. Fatale
"A one-night stand in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a married, successful sports agent when the stranger he cheated with wreaks havoc on his life."
4. River Wild
"A group of whitewater rafters becomes stranded in raging rapids when they're targeted by a saboteur intent on keeping shocking secrets buried."
5. Despicable Me
"A villainous mastermind's plan to steal the moon from the sky veers off course when a trio of orphans looking for a dad capture his heart instead."
6. Safe
"A former cage fighter's rescue of an abducted 12-year-old girl pits them both against Triad gangs, the Russian Mafia and a bunch of corrupt cops."
7. The Fast and the Furious
"An undercover cop infiltrates a Los Angeles street-racing crew suspected of big hijackings and unexpectedly falls for the gang leader's sister."
8. Non-Stop
"An air marshal receives a deadly threat during a flight: a passenger will be killed on board every 20 minutes until $150 million lands in a bank account."
9. Bee Movie
"A worker bee stuck in a dead-end job making honey sues humans when he learns that they've been stealing bees' nectar all along."
10. Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
"Next stop: New York! But to get back home, Alex and friends must hitch a ride with a traveling European circus and evade and evil animal-control officer."