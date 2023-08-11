Despicable Me Movies Rising Through Netflix Top 10 Once Again

Each and every time the Despicable Me movies have made their way to Netflix, Gru and his beloved Minions have found their way to the top of the streamer's charts. Families with a Netflix subscription always seem to flock to the Despicable Me films, proving just how popular the franchise continues to be. While the latest Minions sequel has been on Netflix for a bit, the first two Despicable Me movies recently returned to the streamer after a somewhat lengthy hiatus. It shouldn't surprise anyone to learn that both films are once again making big waves for Netflix.

Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 were added to Netflix's streaming lineup on August 1st. A little over a week later, the two films are both sitting in the five highest spots on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

It's not just Despicable Me finding success on Netflix right now. Four of the 10 movies in Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 are animated films from Universal; two from Illumination and two from DreamWorks Animation. Bee Movie and the third Madagascar film joined Despicable Me on the streaming service's charts.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!