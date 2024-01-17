Fan-Favorite DC Animated Movie Continues Run in the Netflix Top 10

Several films from Warner Bros. have made their way to Netflix in recent months, as Warner Bros. Discovery has licensed out several titles to rival streaming services. Many of the new Netflix additions from WB are DC films. Aquaman made some big waves after making its way to the service, but a more underrated gem from the DC library has found some lasting power on Netflix since its debut.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies was initially released in theaters back in 2018, debuting to great reviews and modest box office success. Now, more than five years later, the acclaimed Teen Titans movie has found a new audience on Netflix.

The Teen Titans GO! film has been a constant in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list since making its way to the service a couple of weeks ago. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Teen Titans GO! to the Movies in the eighth overall spot. It keeps hanging around the rankings, even as new movies debut.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!