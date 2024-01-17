Fan-Favorite DC Animated Movie Continues Run in the Netflix Top 10
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies has been one of Netflix's biggest movies in the US.
Several films from Warner Bros. have made their way to Netflix in recent months, as Warner Bros. Discovery has licensed out several titles to rival streaming services. Many of the new Netflix additions from WB are DC films. Aquaman made some big waves after making its way to the service, but a more underrated gem from the DC library has found some lasting power on Netflix since its debut.
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies was initially released in theaters back in 2018, debuting to great reviews and modest box office success. Now, more than five years later, the acclaimed Teen Titans movie has found a new audience on Netflix.
The Teen Titans GO! film has been a constant in the Netflix Top 10 Movies list since making its way to the service a couple of weeks ago. Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Teen Titans GO! to the Movies in the eighth overall spot. It keeps hanging around the rankings, even as new movies debut.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Lift
"A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air."
2. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
3. The Equalizer 3
"Robert McCall vows to stop an Italian crime syndicate from brutalizing and extorting the residents of a small coastal town that has won his heart."
4. After Everything
"Heartbroken and suffering from writer's block, Hardin heads to Lisbon to make amends with his past so he can focus on building a future with Tessa."
5. Society of the Snow
"Following a plane crash in the remote heart of the Andes, survivors join forces and become each other's best hope as they navigate their way back home."
6. Tyler Perry's The Single Moms Club
"Five single moms come together after their kids get in trouble at school and find they have more in common than they thought."
7. The Croods
"A disaster sends a caveman and his family on an unexpected journey into a world that turns out to be full of amazing new discoveries."
8. Teen Titans GO! to the Movies
"Feeling left out of the superhero movie craze, the Teen Titans plan to boost their popularity by turning the supervillain Slade into their arch nemesis."
9. The Flintstones
"The modern Stone-Age family hits the big screen as tensions arise between best buds Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble when trouble bubbles up in Bedrock."
10. Trapped
"When a young girl with asthma is kidnapped, her captors tell her parents that they'll deprive the child of her medication unless they cooperate."