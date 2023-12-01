Every DC Movie Coming to Netflix on December 1st

Friday marks the start of December, and that means some major DC movies are about to debut on Netflix. Warner Bros. Discovery has been licensing out some of its biggest titles to rival streaming services, while still keeping them available on Max, and Netflix is the latest to benefit from those deals. After putting several DC movies on Prime Video in recent months, WBD is now sending quite a few of them to Netflix.

On Friday, December 1st, eight live-action DC films will be added to Netflix's streaming roster. 2013's Man of Steel, which marked Henry Cavill's debut as Superman, is the oldest of the DC films coming to Netflix in this initial wave (there are already some older DC movies on the service). The newest is The Suicide Squad, the DC debut of new DC Studios co-president James Gunn.

The full lineup of new Netflix DC additions is as follows: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Man of Steel, Shazam!, Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984.

In addition to the DC films, WBD has licensed a few major titles out to Netflix. Godzilla vs. Kong is available on the service right now, and The Meg is arriving on December 1st. Several HBO shows have been added to Netfilx this year, including Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Ballers, Insecure, and Six Feet Under.

New on Netflix

These DC movies may be some of the biggest titles coming to Netflix at the start of December, but they're far from the only titles set to kick off the month. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows set to hit the streaming service on December 1st:

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

May December -- NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home: Season 2 (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

