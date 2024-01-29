Forgotten Jeffrey Dean Morgan Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10
The Postcard Killings made very little money in theaters, but it's been a quick hit on Netflix.
If you missed The Postcard Killings when it was in theaters, you weren't alone. The thriller film, which stars The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, was released in theaters in March 2020, so it never had much of a chance to find an audience. It earned just over $180,000 in theaters through its whole run. However, the film recently made its way to Netflix and is having a much easier time gaining fans.
The Postcard Killings was added to Netflix this month and has quickly risen to become the most popular film on the service in the United States.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Postcard Killings in the number one overall spot, breezing past recent hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Lift.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Postcard Killings
"Following the murders of his daughter and son-in-law, an NYPD detective travels to Europe, where he teams up with an investigative journalist."
2. The Hill
"In this film based on a true story, young baseball hopeful Rickey Hill chases his major-league dreams while living with a degenerative spinal condition."
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
4. Badland Hunters
"After a deadly earthquake turns Seoul into a lawless badlands, a fearless huntsman springs into action to rescue a teenager abducted by a mad doctor."
5. Lift
"A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air."
6. The Legend of Tarzan
"After some time living in civilized 19th-century London, the ape-raised Tarzan returns to wild Congo and faces off against abominable colonialists."
7. Queenpins
"Eager to rip off megacorporations, a suburban housewife and an aspiring blogger start an illegal multimillion-dollar coupon club."
8. Dumb Money
"When a rogue investor and basement YouTuber pours his passion — and savings — into the failing company GameStop, it turns Wall Street upside-down."
9. Fried Green Tomatoes
"Flashbacks reveal the remarkable story of soulmates Edge and Ruth, whose antics cause an uproar in their rural Southern town in the 1920s."
10. Brawl in Cell Block 99
"A former boxer runs drugs for a living, but when a botched deal gets him jailed, he must take violent measures to protect his wife and unborn child."