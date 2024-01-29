Forgotten Jeffrey Dean Morgan Thriller Takes Over Netflix Top 10

If you missed The Postcard Killings when it was in theaters, you weren't alone. The thriller film, which stars The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, was released in theaters in March 2020, so it never had much of a chance to find an audience. It earned just over $180,000 in theaters through its whole run. However, the film recently made its way to Netflix and is having a much easier time gaining fans.

The Postcard Killings was added to Netflix this month and has quickly risen to become the most popular film on the service in the United States.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list sees The Postcard Killings in the number one overall spot, breezing past recent hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Lift.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!