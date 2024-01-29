Fan-Favorite Series Moves to Netflix for New Season
Temptation Island is coming to Netflix for its ninth overall season.
Netflix is continuing to put an emphasis on reality dating shows. Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum are massive hits for the streaming service, and not an already established series in the same genre is joining the lineup. Over the weekend, Netflix picked up a new season of Temptation Island, the series that puts couples in a position to see if the grass really is greener on the other side, or if they're willing to work on what they have together.
This will be the third home for Temptation Island since the show's inception. Temptation Island first premiered on Fox back in 2001 and ran for three seasons. It returned in 2019 with a new iteration on USA Network. That version of the show lasted for five seasons. Now it moves to Netflix to try and replicate some of the success of Love is Blind.
