One Popular Franchise Has Three Movies in the Netflix Top 10

Nearly one-third of the most popular movies on Netflix currently belong to the same franchise, at least according to the streamer's own Top 10 metrics. Monday's edition of the Top 10 Movies list on Netflix shows Shrek taking up three of its spots, proving just how popular the DreamWorks Animation franchise remains with fans, years after the most recent film was released in theaters.

Shrek and Shrek 2 have been dominant forces on Netflix over the course of the last couple of months. Earlier in April, the streaming service added Shrek Forever After and Puss in Boots to its lineup, and they've been great performers as well. The Top 10 Movies List on Monday features Shrek in the fifth overall position, followed by Shrek Forever After in sixth, and Shrek 2 in ninth.

Netflix subscribers are loving the opportunity to rewatch Shrek again and again on the streaming service. Unfortunately, a couple of the films are leaving very soon. April 30th will be the last day Shrek and Shrek 2 are available on Netflix, as they move on to Peacock at the start of May. Shrek Forever After and Puss in Boots will be sticking around for at least another month.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Top 10 Movies on Netflix below!