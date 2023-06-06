Netflix's The Mother Kicks The Irishman Out of the All-Time Top 10

As we previously predicted, the Jennifer Lopez-starring action-thriller The Mother has made its way onto Netflix's All-Time Top 10 movies list. The latest batch of weekly viewership data from the streamer confirmed that the Netflix original movie has been watched over 229 million hours by global subscribers. Thanks to the last week of people watching the movie (which added 16.48 million hours to its total), The Mother has joined the bizarre list of Netflix's most popular movies, and in doing so, kicked Martin Scorsese's The Irishman out of the list entirely. Let's dig in below.

First it's worth noting that the All-Time Top 10 movies on Netflix is one that includes only their original releases, and not any licensed movies. The numbers tallied for each movie also only include how many hours it was watched within its first 28 days of release, meaning any renewed interest later on won't count toward the total. It's also of note that Netflix has only been publicly releasing this information for about two years, so the bulk of what makes up this list are movies that they've released within that timeframe. In fact, the only movie on the list that is from before 2020 is 2018's Bird Box, despite the multitude of titles release before and since.

Thanks to all those factors, a lot of what ends up being featured on the "All-Time Top 10" movies list for Netflix are films that either went viral for some reason (like Bird Box or Purple Hearts) or are movie-star driven action-thrillers (like The Mother, Extraction, and The Gray Man). A few days still remain in The Mother's "First 28 Days" window as well, meaning that it could very well jump up a few more spots on the Top 10 list; a wild prospect for a movie with a 43% critic rating and a 63% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Does the fact that The Mother has now been "watched more" then The Irishman mean it's a better movie? Of course not, but the static metrics that Netflix provides (in large part to show off engagement and retention so investors will continue to do so) proves that they still know what they're audience is eager to see when they stay in and watch a movie at home rather than going out.

You can find the current Netflix Top 10 All-Time movies list below.