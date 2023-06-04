Manifest Takes Over Netflix Top 10 After Final Episodes Debut
The final 10 episodes of Manifest are now available for fans to watch, and it has been a long road to the end for this mystery series. Manifest was cancelled by NBC after three seasons, but that cancellation came right around the time the series was added to Netflix for the first time. It was an instant phenomenon on the streaming service, causing Netflix to rescue the series, renewing it for a 20-episode fourth and final season.
That final season was split into two parts, with the back half arriving on Netflix this past weekend. Given that Manifest has been a hit on Netflix before it was even a Netflix series, it should come as no surprise this last batch of episodes are already performing well for the streamer.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Manifest in the number one position, making it the most popular series currently on the service. Manifest topped recent hit series FUBAR to take the position.
1. Manifest
"When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities."
2. FUBAR
"When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family attire."
3. Fake Profile
"Camila meets her Prince Charming through a dating app. After an idyllic romance, she plans to surprise him — only to end up trapped in a false paradise."
4. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School Team."
5. S.W.A.T.
"In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community."
6. The Ultimatum: Queer Love
"Love triangles. Scandals. Commitment. Heartbreak. Five queer couples must decide to call it quits or put a ring on it in this intimate reality show."
7. Heartland
"Spunky teenager Amy is reeling from the sudden death of her mother when she and her grandfather are threatened with the loss of their horse ranch."
8. La Reina del Sur
"After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking."
9. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
"Young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George of England sparks an epic love story and transforms high society in this Bridgerton universe prequel."
10. The Days
"Blames by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster."