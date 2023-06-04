Manifest Takes Over Netflix Top 10 After Final Episodes Debut

The final 10 episodes of Manifest are now available for fans to watch, and it has been a long road to the end for this mystery series. Manifest was cancelled by NBC after three seasons, but that cancellation came right around the time the series was added to Netflix for the first time. It was an instant phenomenon on the streaming service, causing Netflix to rescue the series, renewing it for a 20-episode fourth and final season.

That final season was split into two parts, with the back half arriving on Netflix this past weekend. Given that Manifest has been a hit on Netflix before it was even a Netflix series, it should come as no surprise this last batch of episodes are already performing well for the streamer.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Manifest in the number one position, making it the most popular series currently on the service. Manifest topped recent hit series FUBAR to take the position.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list below!